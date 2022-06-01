School choice warrior Corey DeAngelis has a short thread that highlights how a Colorado teachers union is attempting to prevent the opening of a charter school:

SCOOP: A Colorado teachers union leader emailed all staff to rally opposition to a new charter school in the area because "it is anticipated to cause a further decrease in enrollment across our district" and "less students = less $$" I've obtained a whistleblower document 🧵👇 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) May 31, 2022

Instead of trying to not be insane, teachers unions are working to prevent any competition from popping up so parents don’t have options? Color us shocked!

The document shows the teachers union leader used their district email to contact staff on May 23rd They urged staff to "please think about signing up to speak" about "whether we need another charter in our small town" "For those of you who don't know, less students = less $$" pic.twitter.com/ouW27prtlj — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) May 31, 2022

The government school monopoly is terrified of competition These special interests leverage taxpayer resources and power in numbers to protect their institutions at the expense of students It's time to free families from the clutches of the teachers unions once and for all. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) May 31, 2022

Teachers unions seem to be in an increasing panic as enrollment in government schools is on the decline in the aftermath of unnecessary school closures and extended remote learning.

Aww… maybe if they did their jobs better, they wouldn’t have to be afraid of competition. — Bill D. Newberry (@wdnewberry) May 31, 2022

Kids are dollar signs to too many people in the education system. Not to mention the ones working on woke indoctrination. Either way, the child only matters as much as they can be useful to the adults. Revoke their access to your children. https://t.co/a18zWd4a6Q — The American Method (@dess_ri) June 1, 2022

And to think the CDC’s Covid-19 guidance for schools reopening was based on what the teachers unions wanted. Science!

***

