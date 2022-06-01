School choice warrior Corey DeAngelis has a short thread that highlights how a Colorado teachers union is attempting to prevent the opening of a charter school:

Instead of trying to not be insane, teachers unions are working to prevent any competition from popping up so parents don’t have options? Color us shocked!

Teachers unions seem to be in an increasing panic as enrollment in government schools is on the decline in the aftermath of unnecessary school closures and extended remote learning.

And to think the CDC’s Covid-19 guidance for schools reopening was based on what the teachers unions wanted. Science!

