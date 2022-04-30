From the “who could have possibly predicted this” department we have this bit of government school news from the Associated Press:

“Where did those kids go?” Public school systems are starting to feel the pinch from enrollment losses tied to the pandemic. School funding, partially driven by headcounts, is down sharply because families are opting for homeschooling and private schools. https://t.co/oghDyR5Sod — The Associated Press (@AP) April 30, 2022

And of course the people “hardest hit” by all this will be the very people the Democrats always claim to be fighting for:

Public school systems are beginning to feel the pinch from enrollment losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Money for schools is driven partly by student headcounts, and emergency provisions in many states allowed schools to maintain funding at pre-pandemic levels. But like the billions of dollars of federal relief money that have helped schools weather the crisis, those measures were not meant to last forever.

[…]

Families opting for homeschooling, private schools and other options sent enrollment down sharply in the first full school year of the pandemic, and generally it has been slow to recover.

Take a bow, teachers’ unions and Dems!

AKA…the REAL reason Democrats are against School Choice https://t.co/JUzAnKY66B — Sonnie Johnson (@SonnieJohnson) April 30, 2022

Democrats and teachers’ unions would love to make it impossible to have a way to flee the disasters they create.

you can thank Randi Weingarten https://t.co/7FvJIu2bxx — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) April 30, 2022

And yet they’ll try to blame Republicans (as always).

Gee, I wonder why parents are pulling their kids out of government schools. It's a mystery https://t.co/7QEx7UZ801 — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) April 30, 2022

Referring to them properly as "government schools" is the best way. Nails it. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 30, 2022

Government-run schools is the right way to look at it.

Well, the pandemic and the fact that some pierced-and-dyed teachers really, REALLY want to talk to five year-olds about sex. — Jesse Pinkman’s Roomba (@corrcomm) April 30, 2022

Yep! Keep it up, Dems, you’re doing great.

***

Related:

AFT President Randi Weingarten assures us the CDC’s guidance is informed by science, not politics

‘I will unleash HELL on you’: Randi Weingarten deliberately misquotes Christopher Rufo to push her FALSE narrative and HOOBOY what a mistake

Add maskless Randi Weingarten to the list of pro-mandate hypocrites

Recommended Twitchy Video