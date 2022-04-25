In case you needed even more proof that teacher’s unions were garbage and the people who run them are even more garbage (garbagier?), what Randi Weingarten is trying to do to Christopher Rufo because he’s been effective and is changing minds about school choice (which would ultimately destroy the unions) is proof positive.

She’s deliberately misquoting him so she can argue something he’s never said.

Rufo himself said "To get to universal school choice,you really need to operate from a premise of universal public school distrust. To sow & grow that distrust, you have to create your own narrative frame,& have to be brutal & ruthless in pursuing it." https://t.co/XY7e0yugtr — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) April 24, 2022

Luckily, Rufo is not exactly taking this lying down.

In fact, he’s pissed.

What do you call it when someone is more than pissed? Super-pissed?

This is a doctored quotation. Delete it, @rweingarten, or I will wage legal war against you—and, as you have made up the middle part of the quote entirely, I will win. https://t.co/SuR0wqjxUj — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 25, 2022

Meep.

He continued.

Anyone can watch my Hillsdale speech to confirm. Randi combines two unrelated lines and fabricates the words "to sow & grow that distrust" to make it seem sinister. In the speech I say the opposite: the *teachers unions* have created distrust.https://t.co/F0WfVYdwXa — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 25, 2022

Randi needs anyone and everyone pushing school choice to seem sinister. She knows she and her union let their masks slip during the government lockdowns and parents of all political persuasions all across the country are done with them.

I welcome criticism, even harsh criticism, from @rweingarten and the teachers unions. But fabricating a quotation is utterly dishonest and beyond the pale of acceptable discourse. Weingarten and the AFT should delete it immediately—or I will escalate. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 25, 2022

Narrator: They haven’t deleted it yet.

Her tweets are archived here:https://t.co/VDG37BXC8I — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 25, 2022

And the AFT's tweet archived here:https://t.co/QS6re7FfQ7 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 25, 2022

Nope, she has not deleted anything.

And in fact, she doubled down and harpy-friendly MSNBC:

It's getting worse for @rweingarten. She took her fabricated quotation and read it live on MSNBC. Randi: delete your false tweets and issue an official retraction—or I will unleash hell on you. pic.twitter.com/QKnZwiRawc — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 25, 2022

*popcorn*

she just tweeted this response but still hasn't deleted the original tweethttps://t.co/w1ER5QA519 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) April 25, 2022

We still see her tweet but there are so many she should delete … who knows.

fund students, not Randi. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) April 25, 2022

FUND STUDENTS, NOT UNIONS.

This is gonna be fun.

***

