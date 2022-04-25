Pam Keith thinks the Twitter board built Twitter.

Stop laughing.

Ok, laugh, this is pretty damn funny.

We always enjoy it when people who are clearly out of touch with reality show us just HOW out of touch they really are and how little they understand about how the real world works.

Why the hell would Twitter board agree to Musk buying and destroying what they built? — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) April 25, 2022

Does she really think the Twitter Board built Twitter?

Umm …

It is ALL over Twitter today. And we thought it was fun when Trump beat Hillary.

This has been insane.

And absolutely entertaining.

You really have no clue how companies are built, do you? — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) April 25, 2022

No, she does not.

Tell me you have no idea what you’re talking about without telling me you have no idea what you’re talking about. 🤡 https://t.co/bmsxoS6mng — Thomaz ⚡️🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@Orangetilt) April 25, 2022

How to say you never worked in the private sector without saying it. https://t.co/tKnq80IVo5 — Pepe Jackson (@Pepe__J) April 25, 2022

Can you spell #FreeSpeech for all? Not just liberal propaganda….. https://t.co/7XAzLHrO7t — Cheerio (@Oxco01) April 25, 2022

Free speech for all?! That scares the crap out of her.

True story.

They do have to represent the shareholders best interest, which is to get the best return. That's why you elect a board. — Frank Boerger (@F_I_Tally) April 25, 2022

Fair and honest point.

Making money is definitely in the shareholder’s best interest. Not losing money.

Ok, the really funny part of this tweet is the pearl-clutching and ridiculous paranoia her supporters are spewing:

They’ve finally started to clean up Twitter, removing bots and propaganda; only to give the bullies a clean playground to muck up. #stopElonTwittertakeover — Larich *maewest* 🌸💕💚💕 (@MarieJamison9) April 25, 2022

The bullies will have a playground to muck up.

So say the bullies.

Capitalism will destroy itself. They don’t care about the value twitter might play in the lives of people, they just care about getting paid. — kgregory (@keithgregory) April 25, 2022

Capitalism will destroy itself, this person claims likely tweeting on a mobile phone, tablet, or desktop. REEEEEEEE.

When things start to turn here, because of it, I'm out.

Just remember:

WE DO NOT REQUIRE TWITTER TO VOTE FOR DEMS IN NOVEMBER. — Sure To Have A Typo In My Tweet (@jkyle001) April 25, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

But what this tells us they DO absolutely have an advantage on Twitter and that this advantage has been used to sway elections. They’re not bright enough to realize this, that they’ve been the beneficiaries of political bias for over a decade … are they really so afraid of hearing other views? Of being challenged on their ideas?

Those are rhetorical questions. We know for a fact they want us all silenced.

And that’s why Elon Musk took interest in the company in the first place.

***

