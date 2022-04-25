Pam Keith thinks the Twitter board built Twitter.

Stop laughing.

Ok, laugh, this is pretty damn funny.

We always enjoy it when people who are clearly out of touch with reality show us just HOW out of touch they really are and how little they understand about how the real world works.

Does she really think the Twitter Board built Twitter?

Umm …

It is ALL over Twitter today. And we thought it was fun when Trump beat Hillary.

This has been insane.

And absolutely entertaining.

Trending

No, she does not.

Free speech for all?! That scares the crap out of her.

True story.

Fair and honest point.

Making money is definitely in the shareholder’s best interest. Not losing money.

Ok, the really funny part of this tweet is the pearl-clutching and ridiculous paranoia her supporters are spewing:

The bullies will have a playground to muck up.

So say the bullies.

Capitalism will destroy itself, this person claims likely tweeting on a mobile phone, tablet, or desktop. REEEEEEEE.

HA HA HA HA HA

But what this tells us they DO absolutely have an advantage on Twitter and that this advantage has been used to sway elections. They’re not bright enough to realize this, that they’ve been the beneficiaries of political bias for over a decade … are they really so afraid of hearing other views? Of being challenged on their ideas?

Those are rhetorical questions. We know for a fact they want us all silenced.

And that’s why Elon Musk took interest in the company in the first place.

***

Related:

Transparency is RACIST or something! BLM siphoned away almost ALL of its cash reserves in early 22 … guess WHERE it all went

‘Put the crack pipe DOWN’: Shaun King accuses Elon Musk of buying Twitter for WHITE POWER and even his followers think he’s a tool

Talk to the HAND! Christina Pushaw mops the FLOOR with Joy Reid for calling photos of Black kids at DeSantis event ‘child abuse’

Oh my DUDE, no: Student activist MOCKED then mocked some more for ‘resigning’ from Publix ‘after 4 years of service’ over Don’t Say Gay bill

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: boardElon MuskPam Keithtwitter

Recommended Twitchy Video