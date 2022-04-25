Nice work if you can get it, right BLM?
Black Lives Matter PAC siphoned away almost all of its cash reserves during the first three months of 2022, with the largest chunk of funds going to a firm owned by a BLM board member.
https://t.co/qVvouNNwxL
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 25, 2022
From The Washington Examiner:
BLM PAC ended March with just $19,750 in the bank after raising $80,000 and spending $116,000 during the first quarter, according to a filing submitted to the Federal Election Commission on Friday. The group has burned through nearly 94% of its available cash reserves since the start of 2021, when it controlled a $305,000 war chest.
Bowers Consulting Firm, a company run by BLM board member Shalomyah Bowers, was the highest-paid BLM PAC vendor during the first quarter of 2022, having received $45,000 from the PAC for “strategic consulting services.”
Elias Law Group, the law firm run by Democratic lawyer Marc Elias, received $8,000 for legal services rendered to BLM PAC during the period, and the Perkins Coie law firm received $8,350 for compliance services.
That’s just the obnoxious cherry on top, ya’ know? Elias?
Wow.
Well now it’s obvious why they were concerned with the transparency thingy…..
— SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) April 25, 2022
— Mark Ashworth & the Wreckoning Bros Podcast (@marklarflash) April 25, 2022
We knew this would happen… but their supporters called people "racists" for saying those involved with that organization are upto no good.
— Aditi (@aditi____sharma) April 25, 2022
Have to pay for all the houses they bought for themselves
— TexasD11 (@texas_d11) April 25, 2022
Those houses aren’t going to buy themselves ya’ know.
How very @ProjectLincoln of them
— Travis Moll (@TravisTMoll) April 25, 2022
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
True. So true.
Are we surprised?
— Gerald Tremblay (@treg2000) April 25, 2022
Not in the least.
There’s a reason they were trying to get around the transparency piece of all of this, and it wasn’t because it was ‘unsafe’.
***
