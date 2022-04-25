Imagine being triggered by Elon Musk because he wants Twitter to be more open and successful. Weird, right? You’d think Elon was talking about unleashing the floodgates of the evilest, most horrible, hateful, racist people on the planet …

Well, considering most people on the Left think that way about people on the Right, we suppose the absolute hissyfit we’re seeing makes sense.

Sorta.

As if we needed another reminder that people on the Right think people on the Left just have bad ideas, while people on the Left think people on the Right are just bad people.

This thread nailed it … we don’t want the Left to leave Twitter. Whoever will we point and laugh at if they do?

I don't want Leftists to leave Twitter.

I want the playing field level.

Which is why Leftists want to leave Twitter. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) April 25, 2022

Yup.

They don’t want people they disagree with to have the same opportunity to share their ideas and narrative as they do.

I am more informed on Twitter than I am watching the news or any news website. I have a better idea of the Leftist's mindset by being on Twitter than by not. I don't want them to leave. I genuinely want them to stay here and keep talking. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) April 25, 2022

We do too.

There is no better campaign for the Right than tweets from the crazy Left.

Heh.

The problem is that now they are used to being able to scream companies and people into submission. They can manipulate the algorithms because they know other Leftists are in charge. They don't want to play if everyone plays under the same rules. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) April 25, 2022

Exactly.

They’ve loved ‘canceling’ accounts, people, companies, and organizations they disagree with and they knew for a fact Twitter would agree with them. Hopefully, under a Musk ownership, that crap would stop.

Taylor Lorenz should have had her account locked for doxxing LibsofTikTok, but she didn't. Maybe now, that will change. Maybe the rules on doxxing and threats will be equal across the board. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) April 25, 2022

She should have lost her account for targeting an innocent person for her own gain.

She should have lost her account for exposing LOTT’s family to possible violence.

Instead, they protected her.

THAT should change.

"The Right just wants to say the N-word and be racist without consequences." I know that's the caricature the Left has drawn but it isn't reality. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) April 25, 2022

Yup, and it’s a lazy caricature Twitter was more than happy to feed.

Saying "men cannot be women" is not transphobic. It's science.

Questioning climate change is not anti-science. But both of those things can get you banned. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) April 25, 2022

Yup.

All we on the Right want is fairness. If a Rightie can get banned for doxxing, a Leftie should too. If a Rightie can get banned for telling someone to kill themself, a Leftie should too. Same rules, equally applied. It's such a crazy idea, it just might work. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) April 25, 2022

Consistency would be nice.

Not being totally throttled would be nice.

Conservative media people with millions of readers getting VERIFIED would be nice.

There is such a clear and ugly bias on Twitter … and the Left wants to keep it that way.

I fear, though, that Lefties will leave, because when you're accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression. And they've been very privileged. — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) April 25, 2022

Some will leave.

Only to come back and play the victim.

Others will stay and spend their days b*tching and moaning about how unfair it is that Twitter is now fair.

Hey, nobody every accused these folks of being the brightest crayons in the box.

***

