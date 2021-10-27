Boy, time really flies when everything is terrible!

Can you believe it’s already been more than a month since Sawyer Hackett’s insanely dishonest tweet about mounted Border Patrol agents whipping Haitian migrants went viral and was picked up by mainstream media outlets who spread the lies even further? Well, that was back on September 20, and ABC News is still on top of this story.

And they want you to know that the Border Patrol agents who were doing their jobs still haven’t been questioned about doing their jobs:

The Border Patrol agents at the center of a controversy stemming from their use of horses to block Haitian migrants from entering the U.S. have not yet been questioned over a month after the incident took place, according to a law enforcement official. https://t.co/D61v81Bl1w — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 27, 2021

More from ABC News:

Images of mounted patrol agents using their horses to push back migrants, mostly Haitian, stirred national controversy as an unprecedented number attempted to cross the Rio Grande into the small border town of Del Rio, Texas, in September. The Department of Homeland Security launched an internal investigation into the matter shortly after the images came out. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas promised a swift investigation into the horse patrol over a month ago, assuring lawmakers it would yield findings days later. As of publication, and despite multiple requests for comment from ABC News, the administration has not publicly announced any findings. Preliminary findings from Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility have been handed over to the Justice Department to determine if criminal charges are warranted, according to two officials who were not authorized to speak publicly. One law enforcement official said the internal investigation could not proceed, and the agents directly involved could not be interviewed, until the U.S. attorney makes a determination.

