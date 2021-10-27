Remember this classic “Simpsons” scene?

If we could turn it into a topical political metaphor, Homer Simpson would be the Virginia Democratic Party, and the pig would be Terry McAuliffe.

Because he’s dirty, slimy … and in total freefall.

McAuliffe has reached the point in his campaign where he’s so desperate, he doesn’t even know that he’s doing anymore. And his GOP opponent Glenn Youngkin would be foolish not to capitalize on that.

And Youngkin knows it:

Terry McAuliffe was asked a simple question: "If you win, how are you going to work with those parents who have concerns about how things are being taught in schools?" His answer says it all. #VAgov pic.twitter.com/51q1TE2mNK — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 27, 2021

His answer says “I’ve already got one foot in the grave and might as well make room for the other one while I’m here.”

What the hell is this answer!!! Wake up Virginia! WAKE UP — POP CULTURE NEWS (@CulturePopp) October 27, 2021

It’s like a living nightmare.

MS13?? Isn’t that a gang? — Melissa Klawinski (@MelissaKlawins3) October 27, 2021

What the heck Does ms13 have to Do with anything??🤔 — PoliticalEpiphany (@mhaly88) October 27, 2021

"Parents are like MS-13" is a new one. https://t.co/hKK9YtghtI — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 27, 2021

How ironic that McAuliffe prefaces his incoherent answer with “Let’s be very clear here.”

So…McAuliffe thinks parents don't actually care about their kids, they're secretly working for Youngkin? And maybe MS13? #McAuliffeForVirginia #Youngkin https://t.co/eyh3d36Of9 — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) October 27, 2021

I'm not super clear on the org chart. Is @GlennYoungkin the leader of this secret cabal and then the parents report to him and MS13 reports to the parents? — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) October 27, 2021

If this cabal was so powerful, wouldn't they have gotten @GovernorVA to moonwalk as promised? — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) October 27, 2021

I would also like some more information on how @TeamYoungkin (or the parents/gang members they apparently control) went back in time and got @GovernorVA to dress in a KKK hood/blackface. Extraordinary. — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) October 27, 2021

Anyway, if @GlennYoungkin, @TeamYoungkin, or @TerryMcAuliffe could shed any light on this, I'd really appreciate it. I need to know more about this shady figure who is behind parents caring about their children. Definitely sus. #VAGov — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) October 27, 2021

What the hell, Terry?

A politician refusing to answer a simple question and instead engaging in divisive rhetoric!? https://t.co/Fq9YNZSJlA pic.twitter.com/67wK6MD4Nv — Phobia, Boxcar Enthusiast (@Karmalyse) October 27, 2021

If we didn’t know any better, we might start to think that Terry McAuliffe wants to lose this election.

Is McAuliffe trying to lose? https://t.co/ekCACenBL9 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 27, 2021

Maybe he’s not just trying to lose, but he’s trying to get creamed.

Yeah, fabricated concerns that even the students must believe: https://t.co/jd6y8tagVx — The Frugal Streamer I @RegimentGG Tech Lackey (@TFS_Pun) October 27, 2021

McAuliffe claims parents upset over a growing number of unreported rapes in schools are all just actors working for Glenn Youngkin. McAuliffe's also endorsed by a union boss who claims parents who want kids back in school are part of a conspiracy by the "Jewish ownership class" https://t.co/32F8gSR7Kl — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) October 27, 2021

Terry McAuliffe has a long and distinguished record of surrounding himself with terrible people and being terrible in his own right.

WOW!! Keep this guy as far away from Virginian children as possible! https://t.co/p16Mq9ZaVu — Rebecca (@TexasMomma2021) October 27, 2021

This guy shouldn't be within 1000 miles of a lever of power. — Ohlone Tactical (@OhloneTactical) October 27, 2021

Don’t elect this guy, Virginia. Just … please don’t.

