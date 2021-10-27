During a debate with his Republican opponent in the race for Virginia governor, Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe said the quiet part out loud:

The McAuliffe campaign knows that comments like that (not to mention what’s happening in Loudon County schools) have backfired, which leads us to a mailer that’s gone out:

Trending

As the old saying goes, “if you’re explaining, you’re losing.” And we sure do hope McAuliffe loses.

What a message.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Glenn Youngkinschool board meetingsTerry McAuliffeVirginia