During a debate with his Republican opponent in the race for Virginia governor, Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe said the quiet part out loud:

Terry McAuliffe: "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach." pic.twitter.com/7S15pTv1gY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2021

The McAuliffe campaign knows that comments like that (not to mention what’s happening in Loudon County schools) have backfired, which leads us to a mailer that’s gone out:

Not the mailer you want to have to send out less than a week before the election. pic.twitter.com/xWy1XjUuzx — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 27, 2021

As the old saying goes, “if you’re explaining, you’re losing.” And we sure do hope McAuliffe loses.

WOW. Great timing, right after it's acknowledged that there was a sexual assault in a VA school and the school board covered it up – and had the outraged victim's father arrested. — greg wa (@xgwakex) October 27, 2021

Barack Obama called the story “phony” because the narrative must be protected at all costs. Story proved to be true. — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) October 27, 2021

“Terry McAuliffe is NOT pro-child rape! Don’t forget to vote!!!” https://t.co/xhAnRDoSJD — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) October 27, 2021

What a message.