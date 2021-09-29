Democrat Terry McAuliffe debated his Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, yesterday and was heard saying the quiet part out loud. Watch and listen to how much respect McAuliffe would have for the opinion of parents when it comes to school curriculum if he’s again elected governor:

Terry McAuliffe: "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach." pic.twitter.com/7S15pTv1gY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2021

Well, there it is!

For a moment McAuliffe showed you what he really believes & it should frighten every parent. The reality is, all radical leftists think this way. They believe they know what’s best for you & your children. They want total government control over every aspect of your life. https://t.co/UsKUS1SpM1 — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) September 29, 2021

This is the mind of a leftist. They are getting bolder. – Shut up, parents. Your kids belong to us.

– We’ll force healthcare decisions on you. We’re the people to make these decisions, not you.

– We can manage your life better than you. You shouldn’t want this world. https://t.co/piwmXpKoDL — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) September 29, 2021

he sent his kids to private school yet opposes school choice for others https://t.co/Ki0rconViL — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) September 29, 2021

We’d be surprised if we didn’t expect the usual measure of hypocrisy from another liberal politician.

Bless his heart for screwing up and telling us what he really thinks. https://t.co/TRV8NfQIhM — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) September 29, 2021

For months, McAuliffe has severely underestimated how pissed off parents are – particularly in Northern Virginia. He’ll regret having said this. https://t.co/q3JHT3AASh — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) September 29, 2021

We certainly hope so.