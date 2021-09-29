Democrat Terry McAuliffe debated his Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, yesterday and was heard saying the quiet part out loud. Watch and listen to how much respect McAuliffe would have for the opinion of parents when it comes to school curriculum if he’s again elected governor:

Well, there it is!

We’d be surprised if we didn’t expect the usual measure of hypocrisy from another liberal politician.

We certainly hope so.

