Unions hate the idea of school choice because that means the crappy schools with crappier teachers they protect have to start performing or they could lose funding. And if the crappy teachers lose funding guess who else loses funding.

The crappiest ones of them all, the teacher’s unions.

This is awesome:

Iowa Senator Amy Sinclair (R) crushes the "public funds public schools" teachers union talking point in one minute. pic.twitter.com/dV24C8Othq — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) March 31, 2022

Not entirely sure why Keith Olbermann got his panties all wadded up and tried to pick a fight with Corey over this very basic idea that would actually help all students, but he’s not known for being all that smart or thoughtful or even the least bit useful.

Sounds like he wants to punish students who get school choice.

Don't worry: if you're going to funnel public money into private religious brainwashing schools, the rest of the country will just stop recognizing Iowa high school degrees as sufficient for admission to universities and colleges. Good work. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 3, 2022

Good work?

How about this, ya’ jacka*s:

you went to a private school. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) April 3, 2022

Take the L, Keith.

We can’t help but notice that all of these privileged, old white people don’t want children to have the same level of education they had. We’re already paying for schools with our taxes, we’re not changing that, we just think the money should follow the student.

What’s so difficult and wrong with that?

You realize that could be an argument against private schools, right Corey? Who wants more Keiths? 😜 — Stacey – Gen X the Let’s Find Out Generation (@ScotsFyre) April 3, 2022

Fair point.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Keith getting BODIED on a Sunday morning. Love to see it — JonnyKrens (@JonnyKrens) April 3, 2022

Maybe Olbermann doesn't want us peasants to have the same opportunities he did???? For all their talk of "equality," it seems some are not proponents of it when it comes to the best equalizer, which is a great education. — Justamom (@RationalMomma) April 3, 2022

The Left love to keep the little people LITTLE so they can pretend they need to be saved. They’ll never really save them though because without their struggle, Democrats have no con to run.

Keith must really want that crappy job with MSNBC.

***

