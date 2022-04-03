Wow, Kamala Harris is so bad at this. Or whoever is writing her tweets for her is bad at this because YIKES. No matter how many times Kamala and Joe push the lie that people making under $400k won’t pay a penny more in taxes they get called out.

You’d think they’d figure out Americans aren’t as stupid as they think we are, but then again, they probably believe 81 million of us voted for them.

No one making less than $400,000 will pay an additional penny in taxes under our budget. It's time the wealthy and corporations finally pay their fair share. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 2, 2022

Paying their fair share.

They’ve been pushing that lie for decades. With 50 years in government you’d THINK Joe would have figured this out by now.

No we pay in massive hikes to gas, groceries etc instead. — ColbysBack (@ColbysBack) April 2, 2022

Inflation is the everyman tax.

With purchasing power that is also dwindling. — GoodolJR (@suspndbytards) April 2, 2022

Let’s hear it for the Democrats!

Yay!

They own all of this! Remember that when you vote in November.

When we raise taxes, everyone pays regardless of the specific tax law. I'd have thought you understood this by now since you live in California? It always trickles back down, good or bad. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 3, 2022

People who make $400k in this economy are not wealthy. Most of them are house poor and in debt — Adult Human Female Megan Fox 🦊 (@MeganFoxWriter) April 3, 2022

Ding ding ding. ^

Every Blue State hammers everyone with taxes. New York City even has a resident tax on top of state income tax. You tax everything from fuel to hotel stays There is nothing and no income level Democrats won't touch — DennisDeeUSA – 25th Amendment (@DennisDeeUSA1) April 3, 2022

Virginia taxes groceries and Senate Democrats won’t let Governor Youngkin remove it.

Democrats love taxing people, it’s what they live for.

Your inflation is taxing us to death you absolute moron — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) April 3, 2022

This is an insult to absolute morons everywhere.

We are already paying more taxes. Inflation is a tax. — Elite Leader CA05 🍊 (@c_an05) April 2, 2022

Inflation has made everything more expensive. A tax in itself. Since everything is more expensive the taxes are higher. So no not an additional penny but many additional dollars.https://t.co/nYUNI6Pl1C — Rusty Shackleford (@RustySh36634614) April 2, 2022

The other tax.

They absolutely will, as companies always build higher taxes into the costs of their products and services. — Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) April 2, 2022

Does this mean you will force the rich to oay my utilities, gas and groceries. Cuz that's where the peons are getting gouged — Comrade Bot (@xxdspence49) April 3, 2022

Define “tax” for the audience — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) April 3, 2022

We’d honestly be surprised if Kamala could spell tax, let alone define it.

Every trip to the grocery store, gas station, eating out, EVERYTHING is costing more so yeah you dolt, we're essentially being taxed. — Jenny says Hey Y'all (@JennyfromtheLaf) April 3, 2022

But hey, they promise not a penny more!

