Say what you will about Ketanji Brown-Jackson being lenient on predators (we’ve said a lot and honestly that should give any senator pause when voting yes for her) and refusing to define what a woman is but THIS … this is legit insane. A SCOTUS justice not having a ‘position’ on whether or not our rights are inherent?

Having no position on the Declaration of Independence? REALLY?

And of course, Biden nominated her. What a joke.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies: "I do not hold a position on whether individuals possess natural rights." (From response to post-hearing written questions.) pic.twitter.com/NwH9vjsTLr — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) April 1, 2022

This should be an immediate disqualifier.

She should not pass go.

She should not collect $200.

Ted Cruz sounds as shocked as we are:

This is stunning. The Declaration of Independence proclaims: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed, by their Creator, with certain unalienable Rights….” KBJ says she has”no position” on whether this is true. https://t.co/0VV5dg3ssS — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 3, 2022

Stunning, and not in a good way.

Like, at all.

Legit insane. The entire Constitution is based on the existence of natural rights. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 2, 2022

What? The Constitution is based on the natural rights held by the American people. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) April 2, 2022

I’m surprised how many Americans (on Twitter) find the idea of natural rights (explicit in our Declaration of Independence and implicit in our Constitution) so repugnant. It’s sad. — just alan (@JustJustalan) April 3, 2022

She doesn't believe in our Constitution or what our founders believed with the Declaration. Disqualified. Light on child porn and pedo sentences. Disqualified. Doesn't know the difference between men and women. Disqualified. — PetsareNOTdisposable 🇺🇸🐕🐈🐘🐅🦒🐐🤦‍♀️☄ (@LrElias3) April 3, 2022

Yup.

Disqualified.

There shouldn’t even be a debate at this point.

That means she thinks we don't but the time is not right to say it to our faces. — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) April 2, 2022

Sort of like how she totally knows what a woman is but didn’t want to answer because it was politically inconvenient.

This woman does not have the best interest of America or for that matter Americans at heart.

Not. At. All.

A judge with no position on rights being inherent? PASS.

***

