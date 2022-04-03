So, we missed this.

RIGHT?! How could we have missed something so absolutely Twitchy-worthy? This editor blames Putin as that seems to be the popular thing to do these days, ahem, Biden. But truth be told, there is an awful lot of horrible and stupid on Twitter and occasionally even we miss something.

And speaking of horrible and stupid … WOOF.

Today @nycHealthy and @NYCMayorsOffice announced an expansion of our citywide doula program and midwifery initiative to reduce maternal and infant health inequities. The time for birth equity is NOW.🧵 — Dr. Michelle E. Morse (@NYCHealthCMO) March 23, 2022

What the Hell is birth equity?

You know what? We don’t really wanna know.

Fun fact, this doctor is Chief Medical Officer in NYC. Somehow that just fits, ya’ know?

Too many NYC families experience life-threatening complications from childbirth, and even loss of life of the birthing person or their child. We must hold ourselves and health care delivery organizations accountable to our anti-racism mission and make health equity a realty. — Dr. Michelle E. Morse (@NYCHealthCMO) March 23, 2022

Birthing person. She means WOMAN.

And apparently, racism is to blame if a WOMAN dies during childbirth.

Or something.

For too long, barriers stood between doulas and the families who would benefit most from their support. — Dr. Michelle E. Morse (@NYCHealthCMO) March 23, 2022

We need to support birthing people through all aspects of their birthing experience – perhaps the most beautiful and personal gift we can share with birthing people as they navigate the groundbreaking life changing experience of creating life. That is what doulas do. — Dr. Michelle E. Morse (@NYCHealthCMO) March 23, 2022

Support birthing people … women.

Support WOMEN.

That we can’t even say woman while talking about CHILDBIRTH tells us how damn dumb everything really is right now.

The urgency of this moment is clear. Mortality rates of birthing people are too high, and babies born to Black and Puerto Rican mothers in this city are three times more likely to die in their first year of life than babies born to non-Hispanic White birthing people. — Dr. Michelle E. Morse (@NYCHealthCMO) March 23, 2022

And there it is.

White women are birthing people.

Women of color are MOTHERS.

This equity stuff sucks, just fyi.

White Mothers are called 'birthing people' and black and Puerto Rican Mothers are called Mothers? Your license to practice medicine should be revoked. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) March 24, 2022

It is Birth MOTHER and Pregnant WOMAN. I refuse to become genderless you fricking Toolbag @NYCHealthCMO https://t.co/U6cKRedNsL — Diane B (@dmb1031) April 3, 2022

Toolbag.

Now THERE’s a word we don’t use often enough.

And accurate.

Women have been reduced to "birthing people" by the Chief Medical officer of New York City. Again, watching the beauty and uniqueness of women being trivialized and erased in favor of insane wokeness is one of the most surreal things I've ever witnesses.https://t.co/5fmzJ43iDL — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) March 24, 2022

What the hell is "birth equity"? — strYker555 (@strYker555) March 24, 2022

We suppose it’s better than ‘reproductive justice’?

Then again, maybe not.

#EverythingIsStupid

***

Related:

Legit LOL –> Valerie Jarrett getting punked by Twitter on April Fool’s Day is a GLORIOUS thin

‘A total HOAX’: Glenn Greenwald takes media and their NEW WATERGATE (aka 7-hour gap in Trump’s 1/6 phone records) APART in brutal thread

David Hogg DRAGGED for being so DESPERATE to dunk on Parental Rights in Education FL law he exploits deaths of his 17 classmates

Recommended Twitchy Video