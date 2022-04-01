David Hogg is really trying hard to stay relevant although, to be honest, his 15 minutes of annoying fame should have been up like two years ago. That being said, for some reason people still like to read about him saying stupid stuff so … WINNING.

As we wrote about yesterday, Hogg originally wrote a super long thread about why he PERSONALLY believes the Parental Rights in Education law will hurt Floridians. We guess that one didn’t garner the right sort of attention so he went even lower and exploited the deaths of his 17 classmates.

We knew he was trying to make himself famous on their backs, but to see him actually use them this way?

Shameful.

Hogg, always keepin’ it classy.

