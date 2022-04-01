David Hogg is really trying hard to stay relevant although, to be honest, his 15 minutes of annoying fame should have been up like two years ago. That being said, for some reason people still like to read about him saying stupid stuff so … WINNING.

As we wrote about yesterday, Hogg originally wrote a super long thread about why he PERSONALLY believes the Parental Rights in Education law will hurt Floridians. We guess that one didn’t garner the right sort of attention so he went even lower and exploited the deaths of his 17 classmates.

We knew he was trying to make himself famous on their backs, but to see him actually use them this way?

Shameful.

Talking about sexuality and gender isn't what killed 17 of my classmates and teachers. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

Hogg, always keepin’ it classy.

I was wondering when you’d bring this up… — Vincent Charles: Non satis est, quod te expectatur (@YesThatVCharles) April 1, 2022

*literally any subject* David: Hey remember that time my school got shot up? — Annie is OK (@Aaaannieway) April 1, 2022

Have you no shame? — NotYourJewishMom (@just_Libert_e) April 1, 2022

Nope, Davy used the bodies of his classmates to get where he is now. He wasn’t even there when it happened. — Andrew Young – Wandering Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) April 1, 2022

BUT TRUMP!

Wait, that doesn’t really work here, does it?

Eh screw it, it works for every occassion.

Ghoul. — Spelling Bee Champian (@RealStarMan) April 1, 2022

Accurate.

***

