PolitiFact? More like PolitiFiction. See what we did there?

You guys, PolitiFact wants us all to know that Biden halting the Keystone XL pipeline is not to blame for the high gas prices and it’s all RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA. Forget the prices had started to climb long before Putin invaded Ukraine, it’s totally Russia’s fault and this fact-check says we should stop blaming Biden and Democrats.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, we’re sure some yahoo on the Left will use this as some sort of PROOF it’s not Biden’s fault but c’mon … ain’t nobody got time for that.

The halt of the Keystone XL pipeline, which many Republicans have pointed to as a cause for rising prices, would've likely had a very miniscule impact on the global oil trade. The action also did not shut down any existing supply. https://t.co/lYWPZg2CUc — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) March 31, 2022

VERY MINUSCULE.

But you know, Biden tapping into our emergency reserve is totally helpful and stuff.

So damn painful.

Oh, and the ‘likely’ tells us this is a SUPER-REAL fact-check.

"Likeley"? Fast checking is a joke — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 1, 2022

Shameful even.

Funny how that "fact check" sounds exactly like what Biden said yesterday. It's almost as if they were sent the talking points and just ran with them. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 1, 2022

Almost as if PolitiFact is taking their cues from the president himself.

Yup.

Then releasing oil from the SOR will have no effect to lower prices…right? — TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) April 1, 2022

Right.

I don't even have to read it because I've heard Biden's talking points. The point is THE FUTURE and Biden's inability to plan for it. If you want to know about immediate and current impacts, ask anyone who was working, or set to work on it. Biden killed jobs. https://t.co/4sBGvNxVpc — They Call Me Ralph (@NewRandomGeek) April 1, 2022

so instead of moving oil in a pipeline Cheaper. you have to bring it in by Train Slower and cost more…. avg $10-15 per barrel by rail and $5 by pipeline — Deplorable Chief (Ret) (@paultara9) April 1, 2022

Oil is traded based on speculation and advance contracts. When Biden canceled it, the price of oil futures went up. It signaled to the oil market that the days of strong American oil were over while Biden was in office. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) April 1, 2022

This is an insult to frauds everywhere.

Biden killed those jobs and then killed leasing permits and he wont let companies drill is what causing the rise. He also forced oil transportation back to trains which is more dangerous than a pipeline — EvilKittyinaSweater (@Buckiemohawk) April 1, 2022

PolitiFiction, which is made up of Democrats, swings and misses..again. Keystone XL pipeline would have carried 830,000 barrels a day every day 24/7/365. Biden releasing 1,000,000 barrels a day for 180 days from Petroleum Strategic Reserves. Which option is more miniscule? — Brandon's Nightmare🗣🚚🚛 (@FlaRenegade) April 1, 2022

You destroyed your own credibility.

Your feeble attempts to gaslight decent Americans has been denied. — Erica Lawson (@EricaValleyView) April 1, 2022

"Alexa, what is the oil futures market?"https://t.co/4wYbJw5Bqt — 🃏 Hunter Biden's Computer Repairman (@OverpaidA) April 1, 2022

It's funny how when every single time Democrats are in charge, NOTHING can bring down the price of gas. When Trump was in charge, the price dropped like a rock. So strange 🤔 — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) April 1, 2022

Futures market signals, what are they? You water-carrying dolts. — Will Collier (@willcollier) April 1, 2022

Water-carrying dolts sums them up nicely.

***

Related:

WOMP-womp: CNN begrudgingly reports ‘missing pages’ and ‘7-HOUR GAP(!!!)’ in Trump’s phone records on 1/6 are nothingburgers

MEEE-OW! AOC SNAPS (lies?) after Krystal Ball DRAGS her for not bothering to show up for workers until they’re ‘on the CUSP of victory’

It’s a dumb world after all: Disney Ex-CEO Bob Iger thinks it’s ‘potentially harmful to kids’ if adults can’t talk about sexuality with them (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video