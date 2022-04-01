Awww, AOC is super proud of the Amazon Labor Union for doing all of the work – so proud in fact that she was more than happy to tweet about it, in a way taking credit for all the work they did. We only know that because Krystal Ball called her out for ditching these workers/organizers.

It all started here.

Oooh, muscle emojis.

She’s so edgy.

Krystal Ball was having none OF those emojis.

Here’s the guy who organized the union drive talking about how you left them high and dry. These are your constituents and you couldn’t be bothered to show up until they’re on the cusp of victory. https://t.co/5wIu3VbbGi — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) March 31, 2022

Don’t worry, AOC had an excuse and a snappy retort because we all know even her fellow progressives aren’t allowed to call her out or question her. We’re honestly surprised she didn’t accuse Krystal of just wanting to date her.

Heh.

The warehouse isn’t in my district and maybe you should look at a map before claiming so. One scheduling conflict aside, we have requested oversight investigations into Amazon, met with Amazon workers in the Woodside warehouses, and more. Hope you do more due diligence next time. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 31, 2022

And then her little lemmings showed up to defend her.

i love and admire Krystal greatly, but I have scheduling conflicts constantly. life happens. things come up. i don't think it's realistic to ask one person to be at every event and solve every problem — Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) March 31, 2022

This is very different from a simple scheduling conflict. AOC has been pretending she’s in this fight, she’s been using this fight for her narrative and to make herself look like a super prog, you’d think she’d want to be there with them when the most work was being done. Perhaps she was too busy going to an extravagant event or Miami on vacation?

Not 1 member of the squad showed up. They all ghosted Chris. & this wasn’t just another event. It was the most substantial worker led organizing effort at one of the most powerful companies in the world. They all had excuses? For all the many months of this organizing drive? — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) March 31, 2022

She’s right.

Ilhan didn’t like being brought up … guess it’s hard hearing you talk the talk but don’t walk the walk.

I was never asked to show up, please don’t speak to whether I would have shown up or not. I rallied with Amazon workers in MN in subzero weather outside of my district. As a union person, I have dropped everything anytime my union siblings needed me to show up and always will. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 1, 2022

But not AOC.

The main grievance here is that @AOC didn't show up and then didn't make up for it in this specific instance. Nobody is calling you all sellouts – it's literally the workers on the ground engaging in activism that are expecting more support. Replying this defensively isn't needed — 🕊 Dipak (@iamsubraman) April 1, 2022

Boom.

She clearly accused all of us and I just don’t think it’s a fair assessment. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 1, 2022

Fair enough! Im just frustrated no elected backed @Shut_downAmazon up until the ballots were already cast. But it’s for sure a different situation when you’re in mn watching from afar versus right next door and actively backing out of a commitment. — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) April 1, 2022

So what exactly is the insinuation here? That we are secretly in the tank for Amazon? That we’re “sellouts” despite leading congressional investigations into Amazon, taking huge blowback to call out the scam HQ2 deal, meeting with workers in our district warehouses? It’s reaching — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 31, 2022

She’s not insinuating anything, Sandy. She’s calling you out.

It only got worse for AOC:

I was told by workers that your folks told them at last minute it was a security issue–not a scheduling conflict. Whether ur district or not, you would think a NY Congressman could've tweeted support–particularly in final weeks–for one of the most important union drives in U.S — Jordan (@JordanChariton) March 31, 2022

Which was it, AOC? Security of a scheduling conflict?

Security was an issue as well. 2021 included a lot of high level threats on my life, which limited what activities I was able to do, especially those outside. The combination of that + when we are able to get resources/time to secure them creates scheduling + logistical conflicts — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 31, 2022

Sure.

Didn't you go to the MET Gala? Didn't you go to Miami? Were you concerned about security concerns then? No. — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) April 1, 2022

When people show you who they really are, in this case, an actress playing a part she was hired to play, believe them.

***

