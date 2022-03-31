Oh good, David Hogg has chimed in on the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ LAW debate … said no one, ever.

Ok, so that’s not entirely true, we Twitchy editors love it because it makes for some of the best Twitchy fodder.

So thanks, Dave.

THREAD:

On why I personally believe the "don't say gay" bill is a bad bill that does nothing but hurt Floridians, our students, teachers, and as a result, our future AND what to do about it/how we can fix it and make our country a lot better in the process. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

David has thoughts about how we can make our country better.

This oughta be good.

Hey Republicans- before you don't read this thread and just rely with talking points- consider reading it. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

Says the jagoff relying on talking points but we digress.

Yes I read the bill it says: "Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-approprate" That sure sounds like don't say gay to me — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

That actually sounds like common sense to anyone who has common sense, but you do you.

Read it for yourself it's not super long:https://t.co/LgD1PwpIWb — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

It’s not.

Unlike this ridiculous thread.

You might want to get a snack because this dude goes on and on.

The problem with this bill is the law's language is so vague and it's addressing a problem that doesn't exist. No teacher is trying to make kids gay or non binary and not like it's a choice in the first place. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

The language is not vague.

It’s very direct and clear.

The law's language is so vague that teachers for example will now worry they can't talk about famous historical figures bc they were gay. Such as Revolutionary War hero, the Prussian General Friedrich Wilhelm Von Steuben, is widely believed to have been openly gay. Source below. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

HUH? What? ROFL!!!!

Hey boys and girls, I know you’re just four but today we’re going to talk about Prussian General Friedrick Wilhelm Von Steuben …

None of them seem to realize this bill protects very young children who should be learning about numbers, letters, colors, shapes, etc.

It also makes teachers fear they won't be able to talk about kids who have two moms or two dads and due to the bill being extremely vague on what is "age-appropriate" it will in effect stop teachers from teaching about sexual orientation or gender ID at any grade, out of fear. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

We’ve seen this lame-as* talking point elsewhere.

And teachers shouldn’t be teaching sexual orientation.

What this bill does is address a nonexistent problem (no teacher or textbook is trying to make your kids non-binary or gay + it's not a choice) and creates a problem in the process that creates a climate of fear and anxiety about what teachers can even talk about. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

David just explained a lot of problems while making excuses for how this law is bad.

This hurts classroom discussions not only because of teachers not knowing what is defined as "age-appropriate" they will opt to just not teach about it but bc will make many more LGBT students struggle to learn when they feel even less included and represented. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

Say what now?

The Politicians and governor in Tally who championed this bill could have focused on, fixing the house insurance problem we have in FL, gun laws, or literally doing nothing and it still would have been more productive than this bill that only creates problems. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure one of your corgis broke wind but you’re not sure which one it was? Yup, just made that face.

Instead, Gov DeSantis and many FL state legislators chose to pick a fight in the culture war for their own political gain instead of helping Floridians of all parties as they are supposed to do. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

Right. THEY picked a fight in the culture war.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap, David.

This law is going to hurt Floridians. We need leaders who understand if you want to get re-elected, the right thing to do is put in the hard work and help people of all parties not punishing your young citizens for political gain in a bs culture war. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

This law is going to protect children.

Fixed it for him.

In my opinion, the lack of focus from the FL GOP preoccupying themselves with non-issues shows a major lack of leadership and integrity. We need leaders who help their citizens, especially the ones most in need, not leaders who punish them. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

You know what they say about opinions …

Regardless of your political views, by prioritizing this non-issue through his championship of the don't say gay bill and fanning the flames of div for his own gain, DeSantis has shown to be a man of salesmanship not leadership, incapable of his #1 job of helping his citizens. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

It’s such a non-issue that David has written a huge thread about it.

We need is leadership that unites us against the common enemies of hate, inequality, poverty, and all forms of injustice. What we don't need are more leaders who lead through the politics of divide and conquer that is destroying our country. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

Oh FFS.

We need leaders who unite us for the common goal of justice and quality for all including those who we don't agree with. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

You know this genius voted for Biden …

DeSantis represent the opposite of what we need more of. So we need young people with this philosophy to run for office in Florida to stop the Don't say gay bill from going to other states. We need to show that the politics of hate and division will not win. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

DeSantis should be the blueprint for every governor in this country.

It will not be easy and it will be tempting to fall for the temptation of division but we must lead by example for future generations. But states like Florida and else were can not continue with leadership like this. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

We need a new generation of leaders in FL and across the country to run for office at the state and local level. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

*sigh*

In Florida, you only need to be 21 to run for state house or sen. Find a politician who voted for don't say gay and run against them. If you're under 21 you can run for school board/city council in many places. Start here: https://t.co/RyhMZ1eSmI — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

If young people registered to vote and ran in every state this election and a few more, in one decade we could change politics faster than in the past 50 years. So do it. We don't have time. Run for office: https://t.co/RyhMZ1eSmI

Register to vote: https://t.co/o3bAxY7Kw2 — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

David wants younger, dumber people to run for office in Florida.

Yeah, that sounds like a winning strategy, go with that.

You might think you don't have enough experience.

It's a lot better to have a less experienced young person with integrity and the ability to learn in the office than an experienced but corrupt jerk. It will be a learning curve but keep your head straight and persist. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

If you don't do it- The next generation will be having the same conversation 20 years from now.

Register to vote and vote and run for office if you can and focus on uniting us against inequality and injustice, not the symptoms of an unequal and unjust system. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

Source on teacher fear: https://t.co/bBIFavxn5y — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

Teachers can’t keep from talking about sexuality with 4-8-year-olds?

We have bigger issues then, folks.

Sorry for the typos, it's though editing these threads because it runs together. Thanks, dyslexia… — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

Good god there are a lot of insane QAnoners tweeting about this thread. Read the damn bill. It’s not even that long. No where is it talking about stopping the grooming of kids. Jesus Christ what is wrong with people. You’re pedaling conspiracy theories.

Read the bill — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2022

QANON!

REEEE!

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

Rea the bill … now THAT is hilarious.

David. Dude. No.

Please @RonDeSantisFL don’t prevent children from learning about Prussian General Friedrich Wilhelm Von Steuben’s sexcapades! — ✌️🇺🇦🌻Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 31, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

<Movie Trailer Voice>

In the midst of a war for freedom between a rag-tag band of colonists and one of the world's rising superpowers, one man dares to live his authentic self — as a gay man. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) March 31, 2022

People that opine on this bill (now law) who don’t have children, should kindly STFU. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) March 31, 2022

Simple as that.

***

