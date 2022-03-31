Oh good, David Hogg has chimed in on the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ LAW debate … said no one, ever.

Ok, so that’s not entirely true, we Twitchy editors love it because it makes for some of the best Twitchy fodder.

So thanks, Dave.

David has thoughts about how we can make our country better.

This oughta be good.

Says the jagoff relying on talking points but we digress.

That actually sounds like common sense to anyone who has common sense, but you do you.

It’s not.

Unlike this ridiculous thread.

You might want to get a snack because this dude goes on and on.

The language is not vague.

It’s very direct and clear.

HUH? What? ROFL!!!!

Hey boys and girls, I know you’re just four but today we’re going to talk about Prussian General Friedrick Wilhelm Von Steuben … 

None of them seem to realize this bill protects very young children who should be learning about numbers, letters, colors, shapes, etc.

We’ve seen this lame-as* talking point elsewhere.

And teachers shouldn’t be teaching sexual orientation.

David just explained a lot of problems while making excuses for how this law is bad.

Say what now?

You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure one of your corgis broke wind but you’re not sure which one it was? Yup, just made that face.

Right. THEY picked a fight in the culture war.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap, David.

This law is going to protect children.

Fixed it for him.

You know what they say about opinions …

It’s such a non-issue that David has written a huge thread about it.

Oh FFS.

You know this genius voted for Biden …

DeSantis should be the blueprint for every governor in this country.

*sigh*

David wants younger, dumber people to run for office in Florida.

Yeah, that sounds like a winning strategy, go with that.

Teachers can’t keep from talking about sexuality with 4-8-year-olds?

We have bigger issues then, folks.

QANON!

REEEE!

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

Rea the bill … now THAT is hilarious.

David. Dude. No.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Simple as that.

***

