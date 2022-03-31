The same people who lectured us about doctors being heroes during the pandemic were ghosting them …

This thread from front-line doc Sai Medi is an important read, even if it is painful and incredibly sad. While we were being scolded by the elite class aka Branch Covidians for not treating medical personnel like HEROES, being lectured by commercials telling us WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER, it seems they were talking the talk but not walking the walk.

Take a look at this thread:

🧵 Personal experience Back in 2020 schools shut down and we were left with a bored toddler at home. We tried to set up outdoor play dates but people were cautious. It comes out later that parents from school did indeed set up outdoor play dates and gatherings.. 1/ — Sai Medi (@Saikmedi) March 31, 2022

Keep reading.

It gets more infuriating.

But we were ghosted. Our child never got to go. Apparently some were terrified that I, being a front line doc, would bring plague to the playground and cause a small massacre. All of their social media posts were about how much they loved and supported MDs,RNs HCWs 2/ — Sai Medi (@Saikmedi) March 31, 2022

They were all very busy patting themselves on the backs for CARING SO MUCH about medical professionals BUT if they wanted to take part in community activities? OH NO.

But in practice that wasn’t the case. I understand they may be scared, but to act like we didn’t exist was something else. I am grateful to have healthcare friends who in my observation were reasonable and measures. The hospital became my social sphere. 3/ — Sai Medi (@Saikmedi) March 31, 2022

Their whole worlds become healthcare, in practice, and in the community.

Because the same people who were telling us how much they LOVED THEM wanted nothing to do with them.

It’s no surprise that those who treated HCWs as expendable shock troops (the Zoom WFH class) are now the toddler maskers, pro-sciencers the pro-equity crowd. FYI This was my rig when I was in the trenches. Not fun. 4/ pic.twitter.com/fyfPv01srX — Sai Medi (@Saikmedi) March 31, 2022

Toddler-maskers, pro-sciencers, pro-equity crowd.

The people pretending they’re saving us all by continuing to wear a piece of cotton on their smug faces? Yup.

In mid 2020 I was exposed to a covid patient without PPE. My wife was pregnant and the virus was still very new, so I isolated in a trailer provided by #RVs4MDs left on the driveway It was a volunteer service. Those people, complete strangers, were so kind to us. 5/ pic.twitter.com/CCQkhGdlav — Sai Medi (@Saikmedi) March 31, 2022

That’s actually pretty damn cool.

I tested negative thankfully (but I dug that rad trailer). As the pandemic progressed I noticed actual health care workers stayed reasonable, most were pro vax but pro normalcy too. It was the class who never had any skin in the game who had the most anxiety 6/ — Sai Medi (@Saikmedi) March 31, 2022

Read that again. It was the class who NEVER had any skin in the game who had the most anxiety. Politicians. Activists. Teacher’s Unions. Teachers. Pundits. Media.

The class that did the least, who never had to deliver food, drive trucks, put out fires, protect the public or touch a patient but demanded the most control. Their affluent anxiety all consuming, solipsistic and universally transpositional. 7/ — Sai Medi (@Saikmedi) March 31, 2022

Their affluent anxiety.

Damn, that’s good.

I was one of the first 500 people in Colorado to get vaccinated but now I’m called an anti-vaxxer And when I question the need to mask toddlers I am suddenly anti-child. The loudest covidians are often hypocritical as well; such is the incoherence of elitism + anxiety. 8/ — Sai Medi (@Saikmedi) March 31, 2022

COVID has become a religion.

Yup.

After my isolation period, as the trailer was being picked up from the driveway my wife said to me “People are angels.” Well they certainly can be. Sometimes it takes a pandemic to bring them out. End. — Sai Medi (@Saikmedi) March 31, 2022

Addendum Some of our kindest friends were WFH who were able to keep a level head; not all of them went full Covidian. Everything is run by nurses/therapists aides who deal with just as much bs but have far less privilege. They are leaving the field in droves. Support them! — Sai Medi (@Saikmedi) March 31, 2022

Support them.

Agreed.

But not just in words and selfies and singing together, but in reality. And LISTEN to them.

***

