Does someone want to remind Gavin Newsom which state he’s the governor of? We realize Gavin is fairly out of touch with reality in general, but this selfie of him digging at other states who have allegedly banned books (they have not) with a copy of a book his own state tried to ‘ban’ may well be the biggest self-own we’ve seen, ever.

And considering we cover AOC and Eric Swalwell pretty regularly, that’s really sayin’ something.

Reading some banned books to figure out what these states are so afraid of. pic.twitter.com/z6eJ01NZJe — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 31, 2022

He really thought this was smart. Forget no books in any state have been banned (giving parents a say-so in what their children read at school is hardly banning books), but California has taken issue with the book ON TOP OF HIS STACK.

Case in point …

A play in three acts pic.twitter.com/Nc6MeQgQoN — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) March 31, 2022

What a numbnuts.

And another:

There’s also this:

Who’s banning books again, Gavin?

Huh.

The one thing you might want to try reading is the damned statute — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 31, 2022

Sorry, there aren’t enough pictures in the ‘damned statute’ so Gavin would have a hard time understanding it.

If I could make a suggestion… pic.twitter.com/6FusKn0hQl — A Southern Nobody 🃏 (@ExLibrisNemo) March 31, 2022

Great idea.

One of these books is not like the other… one of these books just doesn't belong… pic.twitter.com/Qbb7jLdztb — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 31, 2022

Yeah, uhm, it was woke Democrats that banned To Kill A Mockingbird from required school reading lists here in WA. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 31, 2022

As for the books parents have legitimate concerns about, ‘Lawn Boy’ and ‘Genderqueer,’ …

Next read “Genderqueer” and “Lawn Boy” and let us know whether you think they’re appropriate for kids who still believe in the tooth fairy. — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) March 31, 2022

Ding ding ding.

This entire argument has nothing to do with banning books (nice try, Democrats) and everything to do with protecting children from social justice indoctrination at school. It’s about agenda against parents, and parents are winning.

And that’s why Democrats are going this, ‘THEY’RE BURNING BOOKS! REEEEEE!’ route because they know their argument definitely makes them the bad guys.

***

Related:

AWKWARD: AOC admits Dems are in trouble for the midterms while blaming Biden who she SAYS she has the utmost respect for BUUUT

Reading is HARD! Ron Perlman reminds everyone he’s STILL a jacka*s with Dear Gov. DeSantis video babbling about ‘Don’t Say Gay’

FL Kindergarten teacher whining about NOT discussing his love life with his students is exactly WHY the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ LAW was needed (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video