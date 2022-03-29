Tell the whole wide WORLD you haven’t read the actual Florida bill without actually telling the whole wide world you haven’t read the actual Florida bill.

We get it, like many other Hollywood losers, Ron Perlman doesn’t have much to do these days but C’MON, someone close to these people, take them aside and show them the damn law. Do it to be kind because otherwise they continue to make total and complete jacka*ses of themselves.

Watch this from ol’ Ron:

Ron. Dude. READ THE FREAKIN’ LAW.

It’s been a while since we last wrote about Ron. Wonder if he’ll continue to accuse us of being a Russian asset for writing about him being a doorknob on Twitter.

Please point out in the text of the bill where it does any of those things that you claim. pic.twitter.com/80mUKcFS92 — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 29, 2022

Gosh, we don’t see the word, ‘don’t,’ ‘say’, or ‘gay’ in the law, Ron. Maybe someone should get the old-timer his reading glasses so he can see what it really says.

That they are fighting against a bill to protect children from adults talking about sexuality with them is nuts, right? Are they really so broken over DeSantis that they can’t admit it’s WRONG to talk about sex with five-year-olds?

Good news, Ron: There's no such thing as a "Don't Say Gay" bill. — Max (@MaxNordau) March 29, 2022

I fully support the Florida anti-grooming bill. 3rd grade children shouldn’t be talking about sex. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 29, 2022

For god sakes will someone please hire Ron. Get this man some work. https://t.co/OrDaqZjoQf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 29, 2022

Maybe Ron will show up in a Pizza Hut commercial here soon?

Good morning Ron. Reading is hard. We get it. Here's a thought to brighten your morning. Perhaps you could have one of your peeps read the bill to you? Here's a link (you click on it). Reading opens up a whole new world. https://t.co/L4z812Jmg7 — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) March 29, 2022

Better yet, maybe someone could break out the puppets and crayons? Help Ron out a little bit?

