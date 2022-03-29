Gosh, this article from The Federalist doesn’t look so great for Hunter Biden. Remember when Sleepy Joe said Hunter was the smartest man he knew? All we can think is Joe must know some really really really stupid men.

This is bad.

Especially if ‘the big guy’ did get 10%.

Including an arm of the Chinese Communist government! "Senators Release Receipts Showing Direct Payments From Foreign Oligarchs To Hunter Biden" https://t.co/7GMf9t2pjM — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 29, 2022

From The Federalist:

Shortly after The New York Times quietly admitted that Hunter Biden’s laptop is legitimate even though it was smeared as “disinformation” to protect then-candidate Joe Biden during the 2020 election, Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin released bombshell receipts showing Hunter received payments from foreign oligarchs that further reveal “the extent to which President Biden might be — and almost certainly is — compromised.” According to the documents obtained by the senators, energy company CEFC, “an arm of the Chinese Government,” paid Wells Fargo Clearing Services $100,000 and designated “further credit to Owasco,” Hunter’s firm.

But wait, there’s more!

“There’s no middle man in this transaction. This is $100,000 from what is effectively an arm of the communist Chinese government direct to Hunter Biden,” Grassley said on the Senate floor on Monday. “To the liberal media and my Democratic colleagues: Is this official bank document Russian disinformation?”

You can see the actual receipts on The Federalist’s article.

The mainstream press will ignore this. Their agenda trumps truth, justice, and protecting the USA. — Jim Budzynski (@jimUMfan) March 29, 2022

They’re far too busy demanding Clarence Thomas be impeached over his wife’s texts OR pushing deliberate misinformation about the Parental Rights law they want to pretend is an anti-Gay thing.

Probably not a conflict of interest — Joshua Barbin, CPWA®, CIMA® (@ALTRNATVFP) March 29, 2022

Nah. Not at all.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Just try to imagine the press response if this news had been about Don Jr. instead. The entire war in Ukraine would be a forgotten memory in favor of unrelenting, wall-to-wall coverage of influence peddling to a foreign power. There would be immediate calls for Trump's head. — SouthernEagle (@SouthernEagle4) March 29, 2022

Oh, if Hunter was Trump’s kid? They’d find a way to put Trump back in office just so they could freakin’ impeach him again.

Not EVEN joking.

***

