Ok, so full transparency, this editor was absolutely OVER writing about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock because the guy has no sense of humor and is an entitled Hollywood bully who gets away with assault because he made some movies, did some TV, and used to be a ‘happy rapper.’ We all know if one of us attacked someone on stage we would have been removed, likely arrested and charged with assault but you know, Will isn’t one of the little people.

Or something.

So on that note, this editor had promised herself she would not write about this mess anymore HOWEVER, this clip of Rebel Wilson slamming the Smiths was just too good not to share:

Oh my…. Rebel Wilson’s comments about Will and Jada Smith at the BAFTA. pic.twitter.com/tLDUtaTuYr — Anthea (@Anthea06274890) March 29, 2022

And honestly, Will more than deserved this one.

Will and Jada better get used to this type of comedy because there are comedians out there working on entire bits about Jada’s reaction (and inaction) and Will’s response to Chris’s joke. They brought it on themselves. — TheHorror TheHorror (@10davi01) March 29, 2022

By attacking Chris Rock, Will all but declared war with comedians … this will get far worse for them before it gets better.

Smith demonstrated on Sunday night that's standing on a stage much like hers before a worldwide audience is not a safe place anymore — miscellany101 (@miscellany101) March 29, 2022

That's the problem…we do know about their marriage because THEY put it out there. If you don't want people making jokes then don't put your business out there 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Biff Johnson (@DaBrogressive) March 29, 2022

