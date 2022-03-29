Weird way to ask for a date, AOC.

What is it with Democrats and their insatiable desire to impeach people they feel have done them wrong? Ginni Thomas’ private texts have zero to do with Clarence Thomas, no matter how much our pals on the Left want to pretend otherwise. Maybe since they spent so much time making up crap to try and stop Kavanaugh they feel like they need to make up some rules to get rid of Thomas?

Nobody ever accused these people of being honest or having any sort of integrity.

Case in point.

Clarence Thomas should resign. If not, his failure to disclose income from right-wing organizations, recuse himself from matters involving his wife, and his vote to block the Jan 6th commission from key information must be investigated and could serve as grounds for impeachment. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 29, 2022

Congress must understand that a failure to hold Clarence Thomas accountable sends a loud, dangerous signal to the full Court – Kavanaugh, Barrett, & the rest – that his acts are fair game. This is a tipping point. Inaction is a decision to erode and further delegitimize SCOTUS. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 29, 2022

His acts are fair game?

Huh? Does she think he was the one texting maybe?

Also, has she met herself? Heh.

Umm the texts were from his wife.. she’s not a SCJ.. isn’t that what y’all say about Hunters bs? He’s not in govt — @IAmMe (@jen_zook) March 29, 2022

But it’s DIFFERENT for them … yeah, that’s it.

Different when they do it.

You mean like packing the court which you support! That kind of delegitimization? — Anthony Thalman (@athalman37) March 29, 2022

Why do you want to date a married man so bad? — Ruf. Omn. Rex (@Ruf_Omn_Rex) March 29, 2022

AOC will never live that down, claiming Republicans ‘attack’ her because they actually want to date her. Hey, at least she’s not confused by a garbage disposal anymore.

This is an insult to boxes of rocks everywhere.

This comes from the person that fully supports “packing” the court. https://t.co/yICytkxdyn — Scott Donnelly (@Scott4Freedom) March 29, 2022

So guilt by association? Then you're as guilty as your friend Ilhan Omar. https://t.co/86A0FBewsU — holly (@mrschris2000) March 29, 2022

Paging Hunter Biden …

