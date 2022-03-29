Hey guys.

Don’t worry about President Sleepy Joe saying really stupid and even dangerous stuff when he was in Europe … because he’s Irish.

Or something. Yeah, that’s the ticket. That totally makes what he said AOK.

No, we’re not making that up – Leon Panetta used this very line of BS yesterday on CNN. And we thought it was lame when they tried to blame a stutter we’d never heard about until 2020 for his gaffes, screw-ups, and odd behavior while speaking.

Leon Panetta says on CNN that Biden’s gaffe in Europe about regime change came about because Biden is Irish, and his instinct to internalize human suffering may have overwhelmed him to the point where he was not careful about what he said. Biden needs more discipline Panetta says — Gordon Lubold (@glubold) March 28, 2022

Biden doesn’t need more discipline.

He needs to retire.

The guy has been a train wreck of gaffes for 50 years, but it’s gotten so bad now (and so dangerous) that something really should be done about it.

You misspelled "Biden’s gaffe in Europe about regime change came about because Biden is senile" You're welcome. — American Occidentalist (@AmericanOccidnt) March 28, 2022

Senile.

Sorry, not sorry.

Biden doesn’t “need discipline,” he needs a nurse. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 28, 2022

This works too. ^

As an Irish woman I’d like to say GTFOH! — Patty Girl 🍀 😉 (@PerspicaciousXY) March 29, 2022

Right? Because all Irish people babble mindlessly and whisper strangely … it’s just what we do. *eye roll*

And yes, this editor is also Irish.

Simpler answer: Biden has always been a dolt with diarrhea of the mouth. Only difference today is that he’s a senile dolt with diarrhea of the mouth. — Will Collier (@willcollier) March 28, 2022

That's an insult to the Irish people. He should retract that statement. 🤬🇮🇪 — 🚚Unperson – American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) March 28, 2022

Panetta is an idiot. Signed,

An Irishman — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) March 29, 2022

“and, and, uh, don’t forget that childhood stutter too!” https://t.co/cEvu7OeUgH — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) March 29, 2022

So

Much

B

S — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) March 28, 2022

So much BS in fact that full-size, adult bulls could walk by this amount of BS, stop, and say, ‘WOW, that is a lot of BS.’

***

