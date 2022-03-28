All we can think is her husband must not be on Twitter because seriously, who does this? Ok, don’t answer that question because we can see for ourselves who does this … but still. This is just so odd and cruel even.

My husband no longer believes in masking. So that's cool… 🤬 — Diana Zicklin Berrent (@dianaberrent) March 27, 2022

If she’s this mad about masking you KNOW she’s just a blast at small gatherings and birthday parties.

Oh, and if you think she’s bad, wait until you see the crazy on this thread. We have said time and time again, the REAL damage the government lockdowns did was to mental health.

Look at these comments, being this afraid and dependent on a piece of cloth to keep you safe is just not normal:

Ex 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Justin Wilhite (@jwdaddy80) March 27, 2022

Obvi — Diana Zicklin Berrent (@dianaberrent) March 27, 2022

We really hope the poor guy isn’t on Twitter. Yikes.

Neither does mine and we live together. 🙄 Separate rooms though so that’s something at least. He already brought a cold home to the rest of us the first week the mandate ended. 😡 — OC Mercuri (@oc_mercuri) March 27, 2022

Separate rooms.

That sounds like a fun household.

And THERE IT IS AGAIN, treating someone like a villain if they get sick. People have been catching viruses forEVER, but suddenly now it’s some giant crime if someone gets sick?

Masks are the new condoms. — Flávia Feijó #Cut Down Transmition#Vacinas #PFF2 (@FlviaFeij2) March 27, 2022

Ummm … no.

And gross.

Masks should be free and as available as condoms on a college campus. — Diana Zicklin Berrent (@dianaberrent) March 27, 2022

Eww.

Mine didn't either and now we are both sitting here with covid after not getting in the two years (andvwe are vaxxed) it's been raging. Upon His 2nd night of aches and drenching fever…he's deemed covid "no joke". We won't be having masks difference any further… — AustinMom (@AustinMom1173) March 28, 2022

The avi … always look at the avi.

And notice, she says she’s vaxxed. They both are.

What makes her think a mask is going to stop it?

Luckily, there was a little sanity on the thread:

Did you post on Twitter first or call a divorce lawyer? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) March 28, 2022

Finally come to reason, yes? That IS cool! — Francesca (@TheFrancescaF) March 28, 2022

Well they don’t work, for one, so there’s that. Here’s a few more reason to stop pretending they do… More than 150 Comparative Studies and Articles on Mask Ineffectiveness and Harms https://t.co/PXFT06u1Y5 pic.twitter.com/xAQ7wqxNYa — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) March 28, 2022

SCIENCE!

He’s be the one following the actual science: — Heather Goodwin (@illdoyournails) March 28, 2022

Good for him! — Petite Patriot (@Pamelajn922) March 28, 2022

Did you discuss his blasphemy with the church elders? — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) March 28, 2022

Good for him. They have never worked. — Roux (@rouxdsla) March 28, 2022

he can do better. — Lisa LGB (@Lisa_from_SoCal) March 28, 2022

Ouch.

This happens in cults https://t.co/qXLhLrnH9u — Travis 🏴 (@narchy4all) March 28, 2022

And that’s the truth.

