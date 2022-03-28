Jokes are not violence. Sorry, not sorry.

There was a time a loooooong time ago in this country where people actually had a sense of humor. RIGHT? Shocking. Comedians were flush with content and fodder and never had to worry about offending someone to the point of being slapped.

Like what Will Smith did to Chris Rock.

This all stems from an environment the Left (including Hollywood) have embraced, enabled, and even empowered that gets easily offended by … everything.

Imagine thinking a joke is violence.

Chris Rock’s one “joke” was rooted in misogynoir, texturism, & ableism. Degrading a Black woman, in a room full of her peers, on live TV. The fact ya’ll don’t see that as violent is beyond me. — Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) March 28, 2022

Ableism.

Really?

IT.

WAS.

A.

JOKE.

It was not about degrading a black woman.

She continued:

“Jokes are not violence” Minstrel shows were “just jokes.” Blackface is “just jokes.” Please stop with the bullshit. — Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) March 28, 2022

Just … wow.

Steven Crowder jumped into the fray:

Jokes are not violence. https://t.co/KOlk0m4jjT — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) March 28, 2022

Pretty simple.

But when you’ve got a lot of stupid people saying a lot of the same stupid stuff well … it just gets stupider.

Case in point:

4) I know many friends with alopecia. And it’s not funny to joke about. I think Chris Rock’s joke was poor taste. But Will Smith’s violent response on stage in front of millions was poor too. We need better role models for our kids. https://t.co/l09d2KhVQX — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 28, 2022

Actors shouldn’t be role models for our kids, but we’ll take the guy who made the joke who kept his cool over the a-hole who smacked him over a joke in front of millions of people any day.

Oh shut up. It was a perfectly acceptable joke about G.I. Jane.

Words are not violence.

Jokes are. It violence.

There is no equivalency. https://t.co/gMMtGWsmGi — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) March 28, 2022

How about someone does it to YOU next?

You’re a “touring comedian.”

You just declared open season on yourself. #CarefulWhatYouWishFor #JokesNotViolence https://t.co/syu8Oo48Cd — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) March 28, 2022

Bet you Will Smith wouldn’t pull that slap if the comment had come from The Rock. The issue isn’t “violence.” It’s immoral violence stemming from cowardice. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) March 28, 2022

Crowder is spot-on.

The issue isn’t violence – it’s ‘immoral violence’ stemming from cowardice.

From far too many people in the entertainment industry bending the knee to the outrage crowd and even BECOMING the outrage crowd themselves.

