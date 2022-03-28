The Academy sure has a funny way of showing they don’t condone violence of any form. Not only did they not kick the guy who assaulted one of their hosts out of the event, but they also gave the guy an award and let him talk about love and cry about how he’s grateful and stuff for being an actor. He also said some weird stuff about the Devil …

You’d think if they really didn’t condone violence, Will Smith would have been escorted out after he struck Chris Rock and they would have taken his ‘statue’ away from him.

And they wonder why people hate Hollywood when they release a statement like this.

The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

SQUIRREL! PEOPLE LOVE MOVIES! LOOK AT THE OTHER AWARDS!

You can imagine how this went over:

Yeah you do. In any normal business Will Smith would have been escorted out by security immediately and then arrested. Instead, you gave him an award. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 28, 2022

Oh yeah, and arrested.

We left that part out up there.

these f*cks gave a standing ovation to Roman Polanski https://t.co/t7pDW5xxcF — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 28, 2022

Right? They applauded a predator.

Granted, these are the same a-holes who worked with Harvey Weinstein for decades and said nothing but still.

You can make a louder statement against violence by taking away Will’s award. Or else you’re condoning it. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 28, 2022

We’re not holding our breath.

Humm okay, it seems like that only with violence that you can't control or hide pic.twitter.com/q1xYnvRlXK — KATHYPANTS🐝 (@calamidadefam) March 28, 2022

Oof.

The Academy absolutely does condone violence pic.twitter.com/TuRzHa94c7 — 𝒞. (@iamcedrica) March 28, 2022

“The Academy does not condone pedophelia or child abuse”. pic.twitter.com/3TgvIoaU5l — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 28, 2022

You watched and broadcast a live assault to millions of people around the world, then awarded a man who committed said assault immediately afterwards without removing him from the building or having him arrested for the crime. That's the definition of condoning the violence. — DSP The Undying (@TheyCallMeDSP) March 28, 2022

What he said.

Gosh, it’s as if everyone thinks the Academy is full of bull.

***

