You can’t make this crap up.
Seriously.
For people who truly understand what it means to struggle with fertility, the idea of being unhappy about the sex of your child, so unhappy that you’re not only suing the fertility clinic but you go to a large outlet to complain about your BABY BOY for the whole world to see? Knowing he could actually see it one day?
Just gross.
Couple who asked for female embryo sues fertility clinic over baby boy https://t.co/CWQy5xTOJF pic.twitter.com/N98PDh4nwG
— New York Post (@nypost) March 27, 2022
From New York Post:
At our 15-week appointment with our OB-GYN, the doctor went to check the results of the QNatal test [a diagnostic blood test to rule out chromosomal abnormalities which also discloses the baby’s sex]. She said, “Wait, do you know the sex of the baby?”
“We’re having a girl,” I said. “It’s very important to me to have a girl.”
She said, “That’s not what this says … “
Our jaws dropped to the floor. I was convinced it had to be someone else’s result.
I looked at Robbie and said, “What’s if it’s not yours — who is in my body?!” That’s when I flipped out, that’s when I felt my body was taken hostage. I assumed it was someone else’s embryo, not the wrong embryo of ours.
It scared the s–t out of me. I don’t know how to explain this — it felt like there was an alien living inside of me.
I said to Robbie, “If this is someone else’s kid, we will have to give it back.”
‘It felt like there was an alien living inside of me.’ Good gravy.
We’d ask what is wrong with these people but … pretty sure that’s a loaded question.
Children are not commodities to be bought and sold. https://t.co/EyCVngacoW
— Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 27, 2022
Nor are they ‘aliens’.
This is one of the sickest most vile things I’ve ever read. These women are deeply disturbed and my heart breaks for this poor little boy who will grow up the vicim of their neuroses.
— the Bleak House (@artsygirl20) March 27, 2022
This little boy will grow up knowing his parents don’t want him.
And they think THEY’RE the victims.
Wow pic.twitter.com/mJs0252XUw
— David Carter (@MrDavidCarter) March 27, 2022
Leftists make the most loving parents.
— Victor Nikki (@Vics_Specter) March 27, 2022
Ain’t they?
***
