We’ll give Jay Perk credit, at least he’s open about being a complete toad and admitting he is so politically broken and hateful that he hopes Clarence Thomas dies. The rest of the Left wants to babble about the damage Thomas has done, how his wife is BIG EVIL, or whatever … and a few of them have joked about rooting for the infection that put him in the hospital, but from what we’ve seen, Jay is the first to say the quiet part out loud.

Oh, he’s repugnant, but at least he’s honest.

And the tweet is still up.

No one wants to openly admit [we all] hope Clarence Thomas dies. Whatever you need to tell yourselves. This whole rule we’re not to wish ill on people is silly. Uncle Thomas is a sexist token who’s committed himself to making us all share in he and his treasonous wife’s misery. — Jay Perk (@JohnathanPerk) March 25, 2022

Yes, he’s a rando.

And yes, we typically try and avoid writing about randos.

But also yes, this tweet is really awful so … you know the rules. Here we are.

I’m over it. He is bad. He’s LITERALLY endangered lives of countless of this country’s vulnerable populations. His wife’s legit treason to this country [and their shared finances AND COMMUNICATIONS] are also reason enough for an impeachment investigation into Thomas. He can go. — Jay Perk (@JohnathanPerk) March 25, 2022

HE’S OVER IT.

WAAAAAANH.

Poor Jay.

ALSO THIS IS MOOT BECAUSE HE WASN’T ACTUALLY SICK Y’all really think he just so happened to SECRETLY be admitted to the hospital for an unidentified ailment the exact day the January 6th Committee released/leaked information implicating him and his wife? Grow up, Peter Pan. Smh. — Jay Perk (@JohnathanPerk) March 26, 2022

Special, isn’t he?

Like a real sweetie.

You know, if he had said something like this about RBG, Sotomayor, or Kagan his account would already be toast BUT since it’s ok for the Left to cheer for the death of those they disagree with and lob disgusting racial slurs at people on the Right he’s still ‘standing’.

And whining that he’s the victim because people are pissed at him.

Uncle Thomas? GTFO you POS. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 26, 2022

POS seems accurate.

So you are doubling down on your racist disgusting comments? Does this get you invited to cocktail parties? I don’t know who your friends are, but I know they are nobody I would ever want to hang around with. You are evil and ugly. — NotYourJewishMom (@just_Libert_e) March 26, 2022

What a sad, pathetic little man you are — ☘️ Duchess of Leprechauns ☘️ (@AnnaDsays) March 26, 2022

This is an insult to sad, pathetic little men everywhere.

You're really going to use the term "token" after Biden's pick. 🤣 — Will Not Comply (@estbom) March 26, 2022

Heh, good point.

Delete your account — Dr. E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) March 26, 2022

The party that claims they own a monopoly on kindness, civility, and decent humanity. Look upon their works and despair. — Daniel Lee (@RealDanLee) March 26, 2022

Or, look upon their works and point and laugh.

***

