When ‘Daniel’ asked Twitter to retweet him if they wished Ricky Gervais was hosting the Oscars, thousands of people hit the ol’ retweet button.

Maybe even this editor.

Ricky was good enough to share what he would have said if he’d been asked to host, and when you see what he wrote, you know EXACTLY why the cowards didn’t invite him. Maybe if they weren’t such big babies Will Smith wouldn’t have attacked Chris Rock over a JOKE, but none of them can handle any sort of perceived criticism because they spend much of their time in their elite, protected bubbles. Ricky was good for them, he told them the truth about who they are …

And he would have again if they invited him:

I'd start with "Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home. If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in the fact that even if you had a job, your salary probably wouldn't be as much as the goody bag all the actors have just been given." — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 27, 2022

And then the uber-rich spoiled brats would have laughed uncomfortably.

Ricky continued:

‘Except poor people, obviously. F**k them.’

Brilliant.

It’s funny because it’s TRUE, but let’s not pretend anyone in Hollywood has cared about being funny or the least bit entertaining for a long, long time so the truth is irrelevant to them.

Oh, and this morning whilst everyone is chitting and chatting about Will Smith attacking Chris Rock over a joke, Ricky himself shared this:

“And she's got alopecia. So… not a happy homelife." pic.twitter.com/b1NYWWIncX — David Brent Music (@DavidBrentMovie) March 28, 2022

We all know Will wouldn’t have come after Ricky like he did Chris because they all know Ricky doesn’t GAF about offending any of them.

This is why they haven’t invited Ricky to do any more hosting.

Clearly, Hollywood can’t handle the truth even though it might have been the one thing that could save them.

***

Related:

‘Oh YES you do’: The Academy claims they do NOT condone violence in Will Smith/Chris Rock statement and HOOBOY that’s a lotta backfire

‘One of the sickest, vilest things I’ve ever read’: Couple who asked for female embryo SUING fertility clinic over beautiful, healthy baby boy

Loser TROLL who called Clarence Thomas ‘Uncle Thomas’ and cheered his demise plays the VICTIM after getting dragged but ain’t nobody got time for that

Recommended Twitchy Video