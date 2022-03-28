Wow. We never thought we’d see the day when George Takei tweeted something we agreed with. Ok, so we ALMOST agree with him.

Almost.

He’s right that when people look up to you, you should try and be a good role model. The idea though that kids look up to actors as role models? Eh. Maybe some? But when we think role model we think about important people like … ok, there has to be someone out there worth looking up to.

Freakin’ 2022.

Many people, especially kids, look up to actors. Because of that, we have an obligation to try to be good role models. With celebrity comes responsibility. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 28, 2022

Even more than an ‘Oh my,’ eh George?

If he of all people thought it was bad … it was awful. Will Smith in one ‘slap’ ruined his own reputation and harmed Chris Rock’s as well. And all over a joke because people in Hollywood can’t take one.

You finally said something I can agree with. — Dr. Marcey Anderson (@marceyplay) March 28, 2022

Right? We had to check to see if maybe Hell had frozen over.

No one should look up to actors. — 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝟐𝟖𝟏𝟒 (@AntiHeroActual) March 28, 2022

That. ^

Right? And it is pretty funny that George Takei of all people is lecturing others about being a good role model. Has George met George?

That’s why I’ve always told my kids that actors are morons, the worst kind of people for the most part. Lowlifes that have an ability for self promotion. There are a few that rise above this. — Unagi (@brownrobin64) March 28, 2022

I don't often agree with you, George, but in this case, your words are what we need to hear and take to heart in this world right now. — Roger Davis Jr (@RogerDo12460375) March 28, 2022

Are the Oscars on the way out? Will they become raunchy slugfests? Even the "In Memoriam" disappointed me. They zoomed the camera around, tried getting shots with the choir in frame. It really seemed disrespectful to me. At a minimum, it made it a challenge to see who passed. — Mark Z 🌊 (@Mark_Z_NJ) March 28, 2022

The Oscars feel less and less like a real award show and more and more like a Disney/Nickelodeon production. Throw in some green slime and it’s a done deal.

My kids look up to me, their mom. I’m teaching them to be good people and to leave a room they’re in better. That’s my best advice. Will Smith could’ve used that too tonight. — angela z (@angbee27) March 28, 2022

Will Smith really could have used a mom tonight.

Yup.

Every survivor of domestic abuse heard their abusers voice in Will Smiths acceptance speech. Violence is never acceptable — Wayward Wonder (@Bibbeldee) March 28, 2022

And there’s the reality of what we saw. People who have been domestically abused have heard many a speech from their abusers that sounded like Will’s … talking about love, and the Devil (what the Hell?), and weeping openly.

There is no excuse for what he did.

***

