Any guy who tells you that a ‘real man’ would assault another man who happens to be a freakin’ comedian for simply making a joke DURING THE OSCARS has no idea what the Hell a real man looks like. Then again, anyone still this mentally broken by a guy who hasn’t been president in over a year probably isn’t worth listening to in the first place.

Professor (yeah, we weep for the future) Michael McDonald apparently wishes Ted Cruz had violently assaulted Donald Trump for saying mean things about his wife. Does this mean he’d be ok with Trump physically assaulting the THOUSANDS of people who belittle his wife every day, still to this day?

Will Smith just showed Ted Cruz what a real man does when someone belittles their wife — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) March 28, 2022

Promoting violence to own Ted Cruz. Not a great look, prof.

The Trump obsession some of you folks have really isn’t healthy. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) March 28, 2022

We joked about Trump Derangement Syndrome for years never really understanding that it’s a very real thing. This editor simply couldn’t comprehend being so broken by a single man, let alone a politician. But it is the Left …

No, I don't think Ted Cruz should have assaulted Donald Trump. — Max (@MaxNordau) March 28, 2022

I gues the whole open relationship wasn't belittling enough, he had to strike another man to recieve your praise? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) March 28, 2022

Super manly and stuff.

I guess it's probably good that Cruz doesn't let other dudes nail his wife then, huh — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) March 28, 2022

WHOOPS.

Every single time.

Of course you're a Professor. Education is doomed. — Great Plains Girl (@HeartlandRaised) March 28, 2022

Sadly, it may well be.

This is going great for you Mikey. — ✌️🇺🇦🌻Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 28, 2022

Aces.

