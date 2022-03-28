First Twitter locked The Babylon Bee for making a joke about Rachel Levine being the M A N of the year. Then they locked their Editor-In-Chief, Kyle Mann, for making a joke about them locking Babylon Bee out for making a joke …

Twitter has no sense of humor.

Technically, Big Tech itself lacks a sense of humor and seems to have a perpetual stick wedged up its backside. We suppose when you care more about being woke and social justice than you do about an open and free internet, this is what happens.

Now they’ve locked The Federalist’s Sr. Editor John Daniel Davidson out for talking about Big Tech’s wokeness and daring to mention the word man anywhere near Rachel Levine’s name.

Twitter has locked ⁦@johnddavidson⁩ out of his account unless he retracts his true tweet below. He will not bend the knee to the censors. Twitter’s evil war on free speech and debate is authoritarian and harmful to the country. pic.twitter.com/B66HjQiSMF — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 27, 2022

Big Tech is BIG sensitive.

And apparently can’t allow people to say anything they may disagree with, especially when it comes to Rachel Levine. Makes ya’ wonder if Rachel has friends or family who work for Twitter.

It’s a war on truth and facts. It is truly bizarre. It’s like there’s this mass delusion. It’s like living in an Orwellian twilight zone. — Nancy (@SameOldNancy) March 27, 2022

The more the Democrats are losing their own rank-and-file’s faith and trust the more desperate Twitter and other Big Tech is becoming. It’s getting more blatant and more obvious day by day. — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) March 27, 2022

What is with this weird lefty fascination with denying biology? — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) March 27, 2022

Honestly, this editor thinks we should encourage them to continue down this road because even some Democrats are starting to think they’ve gone too far and the red pills are a plenty.

Truth is no defense says the self appointed Ministry of Truth. — M. (@MingBlueTeaCup) March 27, 2022

Molly, hope they don’t do the same to you. Twitter needs some real competition. — Vickie Treece (@Vltreece) March 27, 2022

Or maybe Elon Musk to buy them?

Just spitballin’.

***

Related:

NOT a cult! Blue-check is VERY angry with her hubby who no longer believes in masking and HELLOOO thread-o’-crazy

SHADY AF: Charity arm of former Google CEO ‘indirectly’ paid salaries of 2 Biden WH science office employees (thread)

‘Oh SHUT UP’! Steven Crowder takes NO prisoners battling the frothy-mouthed ‘jokes are violence’ horde (including Eric Feigl-Ding)

Recommended Twitchy Video