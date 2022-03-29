Alex Stein is a YouTuber, comedian, sh*t-stirrer who apparently likes to dress up as a trans-woman swimmer and go in front of the Plano City Council to demand the right to swim women. We think his pretty little pink/purple swimming bonnet is a nice touch.

Watch the whole thing (and ignore the silly warning from Twitter that it includes ‘sensitive content’):

Plano City Council refuses to stand up for Trans Rights and Allow Me to Swim against other women pic.twitter.com/XxbnbmtF3l — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) March 29, 2022

Poor Plano City Council. LOL

You can catch the whole thing here:

Alex is really going to change some hearts and minds.

This is legitimately the funniest thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/AZE9hyjLOI — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 29, 2022

you walking off at the end might be the funniest part pic.twitter.com/8dIQi5e8AU — Cecil Charles (@thececilcharles) March 29, 2022

So ladylike carrying his towel.

Sorry, her towel.

Soon… pic.twitter.com/bf74J3Cfn8 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) March 29, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

"I'm mentally ill but they won't let me compete in the special olympics" I'm ☠️ — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) March 29, 2022

We stand with Alex as well.

*snort*

Wait. That was a real meeting?! — Jim R (@JiminGreenland) March 29, 2022

Yes, this is a very real meeting.

Not a skit.

This guy is a genius he is trying to wake their minds with ridiculousness i cant find a better way @libsoftiktok — Abdullah ' عبدالله ' (@ReckLess_7_) March 29, 2022

2 Questions. Where is Plano and can I get tickets to the next City Council meeting? — James Hammond (@james_jamieh1) March 29, 2022

Right? SIGN US UP.

***

Related:

Gobshite ALERT! Leon Panetta sets off BS detectors in a BIG way claiming Biden said stupid stuff in Europe because he’s Irish

NOW Twitter has locked out The Federalist’s Sr. Editor for being TOO honest about Big Tech being big WOKE and silencing dissenters (screenshot)

NOT a cult! Blue-check is VERY angry with her hubby who no longer believes in masking and HELLOOO thread-o’-crazy

Recommended Twitchy Video