Alex Stein is a YouTuber, comedian, sh*t-stirrer who apparently likes to dress up as a trans-woman swimmer and go in front of the Plano City Council to demand the right to swim women. We think his pretty little pink/purple swimming bonnet is a nice touch.

Watch the whole thing (and ignore the silly warning from Twitter that it includes ‘sensitive content’):

Poor Plano City Council. LOL

You can catch the whole thing here:

Alex is really going to change some hearts and minds.

So ladylike carrying his towel.

Sorry, her towel.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We stand with Alex as well.

*snort*

Yes, this is a very real meeting.

Not a skit.

Right? SIGN US UP.

***

