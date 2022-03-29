Guess Kamala Harris decided it was her turn to defend groomers. We thought it was pretty painful watching progs and activists call the Parental Rights law (yup, law) in Florida the ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’, but seeing it from elected officials is … yeah.

Mind-numbingly stupid.

And speaking of mind-numbingly stupid, take a gander at Kamala’s tweet.

To our LGBTQI+ youth—Never doubt for one second that you are loved for being exactly who you are. Hateful legislation will not deter our fight to make sure that every family and every student should be treated equally and with dignity in our nation. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 28, 2022

SO, either Kamala is too lazy or stupid to read the actual LAW or she’s deliberately pushing a false narrative to play politics because she knows without some sort of outrage the whoopin’ Democrats are going to take in November will be even worse.

Imagine knowing your party sucks so much you have to lie about and oppose a law that protects small children from being spoken to about sexuality by adults at school.

Yeah, your Democratic Party at work.

This tweet is gross. You are openly advocating teaching sex to children under the age of 8 from the vice president’s seat in the white house. — June (@junebotprolly) March 28, 2022

Nobody ever accused Kamala of being any good at her job.

Best. Headline. Ever.

Dammit, The Onion!

It's impossible for any rationally-minded person to divine "hate" in any part of the Florida Bill that concerns children K-3. Let families make decisions for their children, not the government. — Kyle Hunter, FRMetS (@KyleHunter) March 28, 2022

Key-phrase here is ‘rationally-minded person’. There is no such thing on the Left.

The past 24 hours have really taught me that so many high ranking politicians can’t read https://t.co/4P3KY4hjAU — Sarah (@vapolitico) March 29, 2022

Or they don’t think their constituents can.

GP "Don't teach kids in grades K-3 about graphic sex practices or sex at all, whether hetero- or homosexual" isn't exactly oppression. https://t.co/3zPP86HOq2 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) March 29, 2022

Right?

Crazy talk.

Have you done anything other than congratulate yourself for the past year https://t.co/9xiTrhFgpt — sɪᴇʀʀᴀ (@batvvolf) March 29, 2022

She’s embarrassed TF out of the country multiple times, does that count as doing anything?

Kamala Harris for childhood sexual grooming… this is the platform people…. https://t.co/5mSpCtcEun — Joey Carrion 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@AdventistCowboy) March 29, 2022

This is the Democratic Party’s platform, people.

***

Related:

‘Lying dog-faced pony soldier!’ Biden claims he’s fixing Trump’s ‘fiscal mismanagement’ and even the LEFT is calling BULLSH*T

‘Psh, she just wants to date him’: AOC getting all big and bad about impeaching Clarence Thomas goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

‘Spent HOURS tucking this thing in!’ Alex Stein arguing for trans rights in front of Plano City Council funniest damn thing you’ll see today (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video