What PLANET is Biden on? Seriously.

Then again, whoever is writing Biden’s tweets (we strongly suspect it’s Ron Klain) is only writing to appeal to the dozen or so Biden zombies who still think Sleepy Joe is doing a good job. Let’s not pretend anyone in the Biden admin cares about appealing to actual Americans who are struggling to put food on their table and gas in their tanks.

After my predecessor’s fiscal mismanagement, we’re reducing the Trump deficits and returning our fiscal house to order. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 28, 2022

Biden really really really needs to learn to read the room.

This is just stupid, even for him.

I need will smith to go on ahead to the White House pic.twitter.com/M7cIwgByxL — June (@junebotprolly) March 28, 2022

Awww yes, the Will Smith meme that while still accurate, sort of makes you feel a little weird using it, right?

You realize no one believes this nonsense right? Lol. Such a clownshow. 🤡 — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) March 28, 2022

Biden doesn’t realize there is such a thing as Twitter, let alone what is being tweeted in his name.

I’m not sure he could find his house. — eddibuck (@eddibuck) March 29, 2022

Heh.

Your deficit is still 50% higher than the last pre-pandemic deficit. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 29, 2022

Gas is $6 a gallon here and it’s your fault. — Maria (@mliz77) March 29, 2022

BUT TRUMP.

You misspelled "As the muppets pr team we don't know a damn thing about economics". — Shane Hazel (@ShaneTHazel) March 29, 2022

This is the second largest deficit in US history, and the largest deficit came as House Dems demanded massive spending in return for basic COVID relief. You are not returning us to anywhere near fiscal responsibility. This is gaslighting, pure and simple. — Ross Schumann (@RossSchumann) March 28, 2022

Spending money you don't have slower isn't something to celebrate. You won't put a dent in the national debt whatsoever; you've already compounded it by multiple trillions. — Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) March 28, 2022

$1.5 Trillion of new debt, and this idiot is claiming he is being fiscally responsible. Does Joe even know what PLANET he's on? https://t.co/DpAQcd5x4D — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) March 29, 2022

He does not.

GP Narrator: Despite record tax receipts, Treasury projects Team Biden will run a $1.5T deficit this year. https://t.co/2zrPfUrXOk — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) March 29, 2022

Come on. Any fact-checkers around? Using a baseline that includes trillions in emergency spending to address a once in a century pandemic to portray large increases in spending as a deficit reduction is just dishonest. https://t.co/WnV06qUyAz — AG🌻 (@AGHamilton29) March 29, 2022

Psh.

Fact-checking.

That’s adorable.

If that's the case, then why all the inflation? — Special Agent Fox Mulder (@FoxMulder010) March 28, 2022

Because inflation is GOOD.

Wait.

Inflation means people are going back to work and spending more! YEAH, THAT’S IT. Oh, and Russia Russia Russia.

No one believes you *Ron Klain* 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/XbS9lfCqzn — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) March 28, 2022

And THERE it is.

***

