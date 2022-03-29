It’s very rare for Adam Sandler to actually tweet anything personal because usually, he spends most of his time pushing his own work; in other words, he’s smart about how he uses Twitter. If only more celebrities could figure it out …

So you know if he took the time to send a personal tweet to his friend Chris Rock and promote his upcoming tour he knew his Grown Ups and SNL co-star needed a little love and support. We’re seeing plenty of noise about Will Smith, but not much about the guy who actually got assaulted.

The ‘Love you buddy’, part of his tweet is our favorite part. You can actually read it in Adam’s voice:

Can’t wait for this. Love you buddy! pic.twitter.com/2b9iywyJg5 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 29, 2022

All Will Smith really did when he attacked Rock was make himself look like an unhinged jacka*s while Rock looked like a professional. In other words, Smith likely did a good bit of damage to his own career while ironically helping Rock with his.

And all over a joke comparing Jada to the lovely Demi Moore. If being compared to a beautiful woman who looks even more beautiful when she’s bald is an insult, sign this editor UP.

You KNOW people will be lining up to see Rock’s tour now, and this tweet from Sandler which was a reminder of the tour was likely also a way of defending his friend. We really had no idea Rock was on tour until seeing this tweet from Sandler …

This whole gang about to jump on Will Smith pic.twitter.com/8JaYLqW5xw — Flasselhoff (@Flasselhoff) March 29, 2022

We especially love Rob Schneider’s hair here.

Grown Ups for the WIN.

What a class act Chris demonstrated. Most would’ve chosen another reaction than he did. The joke wasn’t nearly as insensitive as Smith and others try to make it out to be. Even if it were an intentionally rude joke, nothing justifies what Will Smith did. He won Oscar but lost big — Paisano™ (@Paisano) March 29, 2022

He won Oscar but lost big.

Perfect.

Nothing but love for Chris Rock! 🤘💕 pic.twitter.com/dCNPQw7yTq — Lynn (@nikkris9508) March 29, 2022

you're always there for your boys and I really respect that Adam — Daniel Ramírez (@ordenauta) March 29, 2022

It is pretty cool.

I hope you guys are checking up on Mr Rock. We love you Chris Rock, you're the real big man. — Soul (@UnokeSolomon) March 29, 2022

I was very impressed by how Chris handled it on stage. Calm, professional and continued on. — ProPics Canada Media Ltd (@SoundmaxDJlive) March 29, 2022

My first thought was Chris was commenting about Jada’s whole buff look comparing her to Demi Moore’s look in GI Jane. And maybe she was doing a remake, she would be great. Chris says he didn’t know about her alopecia and I believe him. Respect Chris! — NancyJ755 (@NancyJ755) March 29, 2022

For the most part, that is what we’re seeing. Sure, there are a few people claiming it’s violence to make jokes and poor Jada but eh …

Adam Sandler with the win.

***

Related:

‘What? C’mon, he didn’t show up’: Rebel Wilson does NOT hold back making joke about Will and Jada Smith at British Academy awards (watch)

‘This tweet is GROSS’: Kamala Harris pandering to ‘LGBTQI+’ (shew!) youth about so-called hateful legislation is just SO MUCH cringe

‘Lying dog-faced pony soldier!’ Biden claims he’s fixing Trump’s ‘fiscal mismanagement’ and even the LEFT is calling BULLSH*T

Recommended Twitchy Video