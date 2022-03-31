For decades, Democrats have been pretending to be the party that cares about the poor. They care so much about the downtrodden, ignored, the blue-collar workers, the minorities, the homeless … etc. etc. And what we’re seeing more and more, especially with ol’ Sleepy Joe Biden in the White House, is they really DON’T care, and they have become the party of the elite and the wealthy. They like to sit around talking about how much they care about the little people while doing very little if anything to help them.

Are Democrats generous? Sure, with other people’s money.

That being said, it’s very rare that any Democrat lets their mask slip this badly and blatantly … Maxine Waters really stepped in it this time.

Rep. Maxine Waters told the gathering of mostly homeless people, “I want everybody to go home.” The response was fast and angry, a voice from the crowd yelling, “We don’t got no home, that’s why we’re here. What home we gonna go to?”https://t.co/1ro1AIiIkK — Jessica Martinez (@jessicamartinez) March 30, 2022

From the L.A. Times:

“Maxine Waters was here, and she said to come back Tuesday with our paperwork filled out,” Burnett said. “I have it, everything they asked for. But every time we get near the front of the line, they shut the door. They opened the door about 20 minutes ago and said they’re not servicing anyone else today.” Waters told the gathering of mostly homeless people Friday that “you cannot get Section 8 vouchers here.” And later, “I want everybody to go home.” The response was fast and angry, a voice from the crowd yelling, “We don’t got no home, that’s why we’re here. What home we gonna go to?”

What home we gonna go to?

Read the room, Max.

Clueless. Callous. Tells the homeless to "Go home". Shows just how out of touch these jagoffs are. https://t.co/jfw2rLovyu — Don'tBeAJagoff 😑 (@Keljo1991) March 30, 2022

Maxine was thoughtless. Shocker.

Maxine Waters told homeless people to GO HOME. Perfectly sums up how Democrats feel about the people they govern. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) March 31, 2022

Don’t it though?

Oh, and just a reminder of where Maxine, the Democrat who told homeless people to go HOME, lives:

Maxine Waters 4.3 million dollar mansion WALL of wealth. She lives high while people live homeless. pic.twitter.com/xXj8ayHXfB — Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) September 23, 2019

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

***

Related:

DOOD: Gavin Newsom’s selfie reading ‘banned books’ with smug dig at other states allegedly banning books could be the biggest self-own EVER

AWKWARD: AOC admits Dems are in trouble for the midterms while blaming Biden who she SAYS she has the utmost respect for BUUUT

Reading is HARD! Ron Perlman reminds everyone he’s STILL a jacka*s with Dear Gov. DeSantis video babbling about ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Recommended Twitchy Video