Wow, Disney. Not a great look … at all.

Seems Disney’s ex-CEO Bob Iger thinks parents having rights in education is potentially harmful to children. Oh, but don’t worry, it’s not political or anything for Iger, it just seems like right and wrong and stuff. Honestly, we hope this yahoo hasn’t read the bill and is just grossly ignorant and uninformed because otherwise, he is deliberately spreading a fake narrative to play politics.

Watch this hot mess:

.@Disney CEO Bob Iger on Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” law: "I tweeted an opinion about the Don’t Say Gay bill in Florida. To me it wasn’t politics, it was what is right and what is wrong. And that just seemed wrong. It seemed potentially harmful to kids.” pic.twitter.com/vtjDEwWJnf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 31, 2022

HOOBOY.

These people do realize parents are a huge part of why they are successful in the first place, right?

People that refer to the bill as " the don't say gay bill " should be automatically dismissed. — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) March 31, 2022

Agreed.

And yet the mainstream media keep putting them front and center, almost as if they have some sort of agenda themselves.

Hrm.

When's the next Disney shareholders meeting? Can we get that one live-streamed? — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🇨🇦🚚🚚 (@shoveitjack) March 31, 2022

That would be a hoot.

Narrator: it was politics with Bob Iger. — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) March 31, 2022

They are begging the country to elect DeSantis President. — Russell Michaels, The Tall Man, Momotaros, Jinzo (@TGBED8v8) March 31, 2022

They really are.

Maybe that’s what they really want?

Nah.

The interviewer's next question should have been about Disney's internal "don't say genocide" rule they have at the company with regards to the Chinese treatment of Uyghurs. — LG Brandon (@LGB_randon) March 31, 2022

Ouch.

And yes, yes it should have been.

Profound impact on your business is incoming, BOB. Let's see do the parents or the kids make vacation and entertainment decisions? — David Henderson (@DHendersonCO) March 31, 2022

Anyone that calls this bill “don’t say gay” should be immediately disqualified from voicing their opinion. — AJ (@AJ_Gut) March 31, 2022

Agreed.

Letting parents raise their kids seems “harmful” to the CEO of Disney? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) March 31, 2022

No one ever accused these people of being overly smart or being able to read a room.

Hence the last few Star Wars movies …

***

Related:

Harvard’s PRIDE! David Hogg’s thread on why he PERSONALLY believes the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law is bad is accidentally HILARIOUS

Blue-check REALLY lays it on thick playing the LGBT victim because parents don’t want adults talking to their small children about sexuality

‘Ghosted’: Doctor’s thread about how the elite Branch COVIDIANS REALLY treated medical pros during the pandemic a heartbreaking must-read

Recommended Twitchy Video