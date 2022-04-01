You know it was likely painful for CNN to admit the SEVEN-HOUR GAP in Trump’s phone records and the supposed MISSING PAGES was an absolute nothingburger. They’ve been pretending they’ll break THE STORY that will end Trump for over five years now, and honestly, they have all but destroyed themselves in the process. Are you guys seeing the disaster that is CNN+? How long until they become Discovery News?

CNN Breaking: The 6 pages of WH switchboard logs for 1/6 are complete based on an official review of White House records, according to a source familiar with the matter. There are no missing pages & the 7 hour gap is likely explained by use of WH landlines & cell phones link👇🏻 — Jamie Gangel (@jamiegangel) April 1, 2022

Landlines and cellphones.

NOT A GIANT CONSPIRACY?!?! HOW CAN THIS BE?!?!

We like the last sentence, ‘The missing calls also underscore something more endemic: the imperfect and antiquated system of tracking a president’s communications.’

Endemic.

Oooers.

Another “conspiracy theory” blown to shreds. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Vx2FA9Tpvj — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) April 1, 2022

So… once again the media lied for their Democrat Party masters. — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) April 1, 2022

LOL. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 1, 2022

As usual, MSM & the hyperventilating hyenas of the left tried to create a fake crime against President Trump and came up with a big NOTHING BURGER!!! This is awesome!!! pic.twitter.com/Lgpq5yHTge — Savannah Freedom Girl (@BasedSavannah) April 1, 2022

“The walls are closing in”. For the billionth time they said pic.twitter.com/qJ30G2GRRH — some of this and some of that (@Too_Much_Reason) April 1, 2022

Guess the walls will have to close in on another day.

