You know it was likely painful for CNN to admit the SEVEN-HOUR GAP in Trump’s phone records and the supposed MISSING PAGES was an absolute nothingburger. They’ve been pretending they’ll break THE STORY that will end Trump for over five years now, and honestly, they have all but destroyed themselves in the process. Are you guys seeing the disaster that is CNN+? How long until they become Discovery News?

Landlines and cellphones.

NOT A GIANT CONSPIRACY?!?! HOW CAN THIS BE?!?!

We like the last sentence, ‘The missing calls also underscore something more endemic: the imperfect and antiquated system of tracking a president’s communications.’

Endemic.

Oooers.

Guess the walls will have to close in on another day.

