Biden KNOWS you’re struggling but it’s Putin’s fault!

We get what Ron Klain (or whoever the intern on Twitter at the time) was trying to do here, he/she/it/they/whatever was trying to pretend Biden actually cares about what’s happening to Americans under his shite administration and relates to the pain they’re feeling at the pumps. Keep in mind, Biden doesn’t likely know what day it is, let alone that gas prices are painful.

But someone somewhere thought this tweet was a good idea.

I know gas prices are painful. My plan will help ease that pain today and safeguard against it tomorrow. I'll continue to use every tool at my disposal to protect you from Putin’s price hike. And I’m calling on Congress to put aside partisanship. Let’s meet this moment together. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 1, 2022

So Biden CAN’T control the price of gas when it goes up (PUTIN!) but he somehow can control it if it goes down? And all we need to do is let him pass his bazillion-dollar plan that our great, great, great grandkids will have to pay for and all of our trouble will be over.

Pass.

These are YOUR gas prices. Own it. — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) April 1, 2022

Worst president in history and it's not even close. — drefanzor (@drefanzor) April 1, 2022

Not. Even. Close.

Your policies drove a ~500% increase in gas prices before Putin invaded. It’s the Biden price hike. Own your miserable record! — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) April 1, 2022

It ain’t that difficult. You allow USA oil companies to drill on their permits. Trump did it. You fought it in court last month to STOP drilling. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 1, 2022

“This is more about political scapegoating and finger pointing rather than resolving the underlying issues of supply and demand imbalances. A more constructive approach would be to incentivize domestic oil production over the long term.”https://t.co/DymEyrcljk — RA (@RA40489851) April 1, 2022

Shocker.

His plan is crap and politics.

Your plan was to raise prices. It always was. — Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) April 1, 2022

If you know gas prices are painful, then why won’t you open up pipelines and allow more drilling for oil so that America can be energy dependent – or are you just full of shit and are trying to placate a pissed off country? — ZeldaAGabriel (@second_zelda) April 1, 2022

Oops.

Will you PLEASE fire the 8th grader who writes these infantile tweets? — David Ross (@djross95) April 1, 2022

You are not the solution, you are the problem. — Nobody (@Hoot_1967) April 1, 2022

Accurate.

And so on and so on.

***

Related:

‘Water-carrying DOLTS’: PolitiFact ‘fact-checks’ big meanies blaming Biden for raising gas prices and WHOO DAWGIE that’s a lotta backfire

WOMP-womp: CNN begrudgingly reports ‘missing pages’ and ‘7-HOUR GAP(!!!)’ in Trump’s phone records on 1/6 are nothingburgers

MEEE-OW! AOC SNAPS (lies?) after Krystal Ball DRAGS her for not bothering to show up for workers until they’re ‘on the CUSP of victory’

Recommended Twitchy Video