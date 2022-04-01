So much for that whole ‘new Watergate’ thing, right? Oh, and it’s so sad because our pals in the media and on the Left REALLY thought they had Trump this time! Forget they pushed a fake Russian hoax for four years, and have continued to call January 6 an INSURRECTION … this time they were super sure what they were reporting was true and it would be the end of Trump.

THE WALLS ARE CLOSING IN.

REEEEEE!

And it was again, a lie.

A hoax.

A conspiracy.

You know, if people in other professions were this bad at their jobs they’d probably get fired. Glenn Greenwald was good enough to humiliate them all in one thread:

Broken by CBS and WaPo.

Because of course.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Too funny.

Oh, it gets better. Worse?

The clearest evidence yet of Trump’s criminal intent.

Wow, Bob.

This looks … bad. Imagine totally destroying your own legacy because you hate one guy that much.

Every single one, with a pretty blue checkmark.

But you know, there’s no bias or agenda on Twitter. Jon Cooper, that doorknob, asking anonymous to find those calls? LOL And of course there’s Weissman babbling about Hillary as if he wasn’t already a Democrat long before Trump.

And what’s sad is that none of them will feel any sort of embarrassment or remorse for being this wrong AGAIN.

Considering CNN+ is tanking before it even really gets started and MSNBC is bringing in Jen Psaki to boost ratings? Maybe people are starting to figure it out.

Elie.

Of course.

Hey, at least he’s not trashing the Constitution in this one.

You know it’s bad if they’re less popular than Congress.

***

Related:

David Hogg DRAGGED for being so DESPERATE to dunk on Parental Rights in Education FL law he exploits deaths of his 17 classmates

Biden trying to RELATE by saying he knows gas prices are painful does NOT go well for ol’ President Piddle Pants, like at all

‘Water-carrying DOLTS’: PolitiFact ‘fact-checks’ big meanies blaming Biden for raising gas prices and WHOO DAWGIE that’s a lotta backfire

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Glenn GreenwaldJanuary 6phone recordsTrumpWatergate

Recommended Twitchy Video