So much for that whole ‘new Watergate’ thing, right? Oh, and it’s so sad because our pals in the media and on the Left REALLY thought they had Trump this time! Forget they pushed a fake Russian hoax for four years, and have continued to call January 6 an INSURRECTION … this time they were super sure what they were reporting was true and it would be the end of Trump.

THE WALLS ARE CLOSING IN.

REEEEEE!

And it was again, a lie.

A hoax.

A conspiracy.

You know, if people in other professions were this bad at their jobs they’d probably get fired. Glenn Greenwald was good enough to humiliate them all in one thread:

The NEW WATERGATE!! — there's a 7-hour gap in Trump's WH phone records on January 6 — trended for days and was declared by liberals outlets from CNN to Slate to be the worst crime yet. It was "broken" by CBS and the WashPost. You'll be shocked to know it was a total hoax. https://t.co/2iDTU6W19R — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 1, 2022

Broken by CBS and WaPo.

Because of course.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Too funny.

Oh, it gets better. Worse?

Bob Woodward spent 8 minutes hyping it on CNN. Slate called it "THE CLEAREST EVIDENCE YET OF TRUMP'S CRIMINAL INTENT." Every blue-check liberal journalist account you'd expect hyped it for days. Was on the cover of the Post, on top of Twitter for days, with millions believing it. pic.twitter.com/FX8zlVl4CO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 1, 2022

The clearest evidence yet of Trump’s criminal intent.

Wow, Bob.

This looks … bad. Imagine totally destroying your own legacy because you hate one guy that much.

All the same Twitter-verified disinformation accounts that always push the DNC/media's fabrications did it here. It's impossible to gather them all in one sitting. Here are just a few examples:https://t.co/4JUkmqKD2e — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 1, 2022

Every single one, with a pretty blue checkmark.

But you know, there’s no bias or agenda on Twitter. Jon Cooper, that doorknob, asking anonymous to find those calls? LOL And of course there’s Weissman babbling about Hillary as if he wasn’t already a Democrat long before Trump.

And what’s sad is that none of them will feel any sort of embarrassment or remorse for being this wrong AGAIN.

How many times does this have to happen — liberal corporate outlets push viral stories that are complete fabrications always in favor of Dems — before people see that the real disinformation agents, the worst ones, are those in US corporate media?https://t.co/zeVc6HlmXM — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 1, 2022

Considering CNN+ is tanking before it even really gets started and MSNBC is bringing in Jen Psaki to boost ratings? Maybe people are starting to figure it out.

Look at how viral this tweet went about a complete hoax, pushed by @TheNation's @ElieNYC. These are the media's congenital liars and disinformation agents and – after the Hunter Biden laptop fraud – I don't know how more proof is needed to see this.https://t.co/JfcFREPFwa — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 1, 2022

Elie.

Of course.

Hey, at least he’s not trashing the Constitution in this one.

If this was any other profession there’d be massive firings. But reporters can purposely lie constantly, never make retractions/corrections and they’re exempt from punishment. And they wonder why they’re loathed by most people. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) April 1, 2022

You know it’s bad if they’re less popular than Congress.

***

