Poor Valerie Jarrett. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

You’d think she’d have bothered to look at the date when Twitter said they were working on an edit button, but considering she’s a blue-check she likely thought she would be among the first to get that much-sought-after edit function. Twitter blue-checks are special, but LEFTIST blue-checks? Doubly so.

And that only makes her getting punked by Twitter about the edit button that much funner.

We agree, this was a legit LOL.

Oh, and deray being the one to let her know she’d been had? *chef’s kiss*

This is the best line up 😂🙌🏻 — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) April 2, 2022

It couldn’t have been more perfect if we had set the whole damn thing up ourselves.

Ms. Jarrett does prove the adage that there is no fool like an old fool. 😎 — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) April 2, 2022

Can’t teach an old dog new tricks.

The old grey mare she ain’t what she used to be.

Something about putting lipstick on a pig …

Yeah, that all works.

One of us should repost this every April 1. 👀 — hackberry~kvpopockv ☠️ (@CyberWonton) April 2, 2022

When you stand for nothing, you'll fall for anything. Leftists are thus all really gullible. And very, very stupid. — A Fifth of Rex (@MostlyTrueNews) April 2, 2022

True.

Although, if we’re being even remotely fair, Twitter is more than past due for providing an edit button. They give us the ability to down-vote, fave, retweet, quote-tweet, prevent people from responding … but no simple edit button.

That was mean, Twitter.

But Valerie falling for it?

Damn funny.

***

