You guys, Pete Buttigieg says we’re all just stuck with crazy price hikes at the pump until we give up fossil fuels and rely on green energy and stuff because … he doesn’t really know why, it’s just what he’s been told to say.

Over and over again.

He’s reading from notes. Maybe appointing a guy with no transportation experience to this role because he was gay was not the brightest thing for Biden to do. Just sayin’.

And Pete smiles as he says it … wow.

Anyone else sort of reminded of how Peter Strzok mockingly grinned knowing there would be no consequences for his actions? Yup, that’s what Pete’s face looks like to us. Welp, until we have green energy you peons will just have to deal with it.

What a toad.

Trending

No, it’s political

We know.

That works.

That works as well.

It was their goal all along.

C’mon November …

***

Related:

GRRL BYE: Kamala Harris tries convincing Americans making under $400k they WON’T be taxed ‘a penny more’ under Biden’s plan and HOOBOY

Stunning (and not in a good way)! Ted Cruz just BLISTERS KBJ for having ‘no position’ on whether or not our RIGHTS are inherent

Racist AF: Blue-check doc DRAGGED for calling white women ‘birthing people’ and minority women ‘mothers’ in thread babbling about birth equity

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Gas Hikesgreen energyinflationoilPete Buttigiegprices

Recommended Twitchy Video