As we told you Wednesday, the Democrats’ “Women’s Health Protection Act” was prevented from moving forward after a 51-49 vote in which Dem Sen. Joe Manchin joined Republicans to kill the bill.

After the vote, Sen. Elizabeth Warren complained about “minority rule”:

.@SenWarren: "I believe in democracy, and I don't believe the minority should have the ability to block things that the majority wants to do. That's not in the Constitution. […] It's time to get rid of the filibuster." https://t.co/2tBTIfvv2q pic.twitter.com/UwZuKxrotg — The Hill (@thehill) May 11, 2022

Um, who wants to tell her?

The bill only received 49 votes. That's a minority. Raju stands there and lets her get away with this. https://t.co/A3OCnVuCPi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 11, 2022

A reporter let Warren get away with that claim unchallenged? No way!

The bill didn't have majority support, you halfwit.

51 opposed it. — Titan (@BOOB_level) May 11, 2022

Warren’s clearly hoping the clueless Democrat base will agree and make a lot of noise based on total BS. The media will no doubt assist Warren in that effort.

"majority" is a funny word to use to describe a 49-51 vote. https://t.co/NmjY9avwbM — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 12, 2022

And yet Warren will keep doing it and the media won’t exactly go out of its way to point out what should be obvious.

***

Related:

Jesse Kelly adds perspective to what 49 of 50 Democrat US senators voted to legalize in all states

Elizabeth Warren hopes you’re stupid enough to believe that inflation’s happening because ‘giant corporations are price gouging & reaping record profits’

View guest Elizabeth Warren short-circuits when Lindsey Granger asks her about reimbursement for people who paid off their student loans

WATCH: Elizabeth Warren goes full stompy foot through the plants after screaming at people about abortion

Recommended Twitchy Video