As we told you Wednesday, the Democrats’ “Women’s Health Protection Act” was prevented from moving forward after a 51-49 vote in which Dem Sen. Joe Manchin joined Republicans to kill the bill.

After the vote, Sen. Elizabeth Warren complained about “minority rule”:

Um, who wants to tell her?

A reporter let Warren get away with that claim unchallenged? No way!

Warren’s clearly hoping the clueless Democrat base will agree and make a lot of noise based on total BS. The media will no doubt assist Warren in that effort.

And yet Warren will keep doing it and the media won’t exactly go out of its way to point out what should be obvious.

