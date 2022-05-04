Ladies and gentlemen, we give you America’s angriest Senator, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts:

Here she is screaming at people yesterday about abortion:

And she’s pretty proud of the performance as she’s shared a number of the clips: “We are not going back. Not ever”:

One reason she might be so mad is that she knows there’s really no way she can stop it as Dems don’t have the votes and the elections in November aren’t favorable to them:

Maybe she should be mad at Susan Sarandon and all the other *liberals* who sat out 2016 because Dems nominated Hillary Clinton instead of anyone else?

And we don’t remember Sen. Warren pushing for RBG’s retirement during the Obama years:

She looks even angrier now:

Well, yes? Maybe Dems should have been more focused on SCOTUS seats for the past two decades:

Someone at the DNC needs to do a better job of editing because they included someone shouting, “You dismember children in the womb, mam!” at the end of this clip:

And then Sen. Warren stomped off — literally — through some baby plants that she was careful to avoid to make sure they grew to term:

***

