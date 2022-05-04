Ladies and gentlemen, we give you America’s angriest Senator, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts:

“I’m angry and upset and determined,” said Elizabeth Warren. “The United States Congress can keep Roe v. Wade the law of the land. They just need to do it.” https://t.co/DxY70jryww — New York Magazine (@NYMag) May 3, 2022

Here she is screaming at people yesterday about abortion:

Looks like Elizabeth Warren picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue…

pic.twitter.com/Sn2A0KPLt4 — 𝟷𝟽𝟾𝟸 (@July041776) May 4, 2022

And she’s pretty proud of the performance as she’s shared a number of the clips: “We are not going back. Not ever”:

We are not going back. Not ever. pic.twitter.com/ZZBhMhqYoH — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 3, 2022

One reason she might be so mad is that she knows there’s really no way she can stop it as Dems don’t have the votes and the elections in November aren’t favorable to them:

I am angry because an extremist Supreme Court thinks they can impose their extremist views on all of the women of this country and they are wrong. I have seen the world where abortion is illegal. We’re not going back—not now, not ever. pic.twitter.com/5lE8rCQz5U — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 3, 2022

Maybe she should be mad at Susan Sarandon and all the other *liberals* who sat out 2016 because Dems nominated Hillary Clinton instead of anyone else?

Can everyone all at once tell @SusanSarandon to sit this one out? She’s caused enough trouble. Us real progressives will take it from here. https://t.co/xq9B3UIPg8 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 3, 2022

And we don’t remember Sen. Warren pushing for RBG’s retirement during the Obama years:

‘Those supporters of Ginsburg who are mourning today might wish to reflect on how their heroine's stubbornness led to this decision.’ ✍️ Steerpikehttps://t.co/54fb9gKMo8 — The Spectator (@spectator) May 4, 2022

She looks even angrier now:

Last time she was this mad was when she got her Ancestry DNA results back. pic.twitter.com/xoRngHn3hq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 4, 2022

Well, yes? Maybe Dems should have been more focused on SCOTUS seats for the past two decades:

Senator Elizabeth Warren blasted Republicans on Tuesday over Roe v. Wade, saying "they have been out there plotting, carefully cultivating these Supreme Court Justices", accusing them of working for "decades" to overturn the ruling. pic.twitter.com/F14NXW1ZnK — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 4, 2022

Someone at the DNC needs to do a better job of editing because they included someone shouting, “You dismember children in the womb, mam!” at the end of this clip:

Take a moment and listen to @ewarren’s powerful message to the American people. pic.twitter.com/1y4E2mrdFJ — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 4, 2022

And then Sen. Warren stomped off — literally — through some baby plants that she was careful to avoid to make sure they grew to term:

THIS is the energy every single Democrat should be bringing to the fight to protect Roe. End the filibuster. Codify Roe. pic.twitter.com/bYjuDz6XG7 — BoldProgressives.org (@BoldProgressive) May 3, 2022

