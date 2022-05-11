Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are trying their best to rein in inflation, but it’s just so damn difficult, you know? Every time they get close, it runs away from them again.

Inflation barreled ahead at 8.3% in April from a year ago, remaining near 40-year highs https://t.co/2TU6IbTqsU — CNBC (@CNBC) May 11, 2022

To be sure, they’re up against a lot. There’s Vladimir Putin, of course. And the pandemic!

And, as Sen. Elizabeth Warren reminds us, those pesky giant corporations and their price gouging:

The prices Americans are paying for groceries and other essentials are at all-time highs. One of the reasons? Giant corporations are price gouging & reaping record profits. We need to put a stop to corporate gouging that drives up prices for families. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 11, 2022

Effing giant corporations, man. They’re relentless. They’re the worst offenders of all!

NEWS FLASH: Corporations just started being greedy in 2021. https://t.co/38De3yT1mB — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) May 11, 2022

They bided their time, waiting until just the right moment to strike. They’re so crafty!

This tweet is brought to you by "far-left MadLibs" https://t.co/bJsSZiO9x8 — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) May 11, 2022

Elizabeth Warren is literally a far-Left mad lib.

No one with a brain believes this. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 11, 2022

Elizabeth Warren is apparently counting on the existence of a lot of people without brains.

They just started price gauging last year because reasons — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 11, 2022

Right, after 40 years every industry in the country decided to do it at the same time. That's some conspiracy! — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 11, 2022

Elizabeth Warren is just Alex Jones with designer shoes and high cheekbones.

Occam's Razor: A. Bad economic policies have forced businesses to adapt in similar ways or go under. B. Every business is having secret cabal meetings to agree to raise their prices at the same. https://t.co/A2eBq28RvQ — Michael Ingraldi 🌻 (@protusmose) May 11, 2022

Big GiantCorporation is out to get the Dems!

Yes, that’s it. Every industry just decided to start price gauging at the same time, right? Pathetic you expect people to believe this https://t.co/XZNZBaCMrN — Suzie (@SuzieDanica) May 11, 2022

Here we go again. The dem’s rhetoric relies on the public to be economically illiterate. It’s pathetic. https://t.co/Sb1lcjJdyW — Andy Boyle (@Bizaro_Stormy) May 11, 2022

Well, Dems are still getting elected sometimes, so maybe Liz is onto something, huh?

You need new material https://t.co/NofxBXQPIJ — Rust Cohle's Burner 🇧🇧 (@WoLf_PaK_MeMbA) May 11, 2022

Doesn’t she ever get tired of this? https://t.co/Q8dAk2tbdb — J (@CLEmomma) May 11, 2022

No. No she does not. But we sure as hell do.

We’re tired of all of it. Tired of Dems like Elizabeth Warren speaking with forked tongues. Tired of their refusal to take any ownership of the mess they’ve made.

Tired of wondering how we’re going to pay for gas when they literally get paid to gaslight us.

How about we put a stop to federal government gouging? That's the bigger problem right now. https://t.co/PO67f08Fae — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 11, 2022

The Democratic Party is worse than useless; it’s toxic. They need to go.

Let’s hope they do.

LOL. The losses in November are going to be very, very sweet to a lot of people. https://t.co/fNFXaS9ND4 — Somewhat Reformed Viking (@SavannahDoc412) May 11, 2022

