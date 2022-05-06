As we told you earlier, “The View” cohost Sunny Hostin got her brain broken by guest cohost — and black Republican “oxymoron” — Lindsey Granger.

But it wasn’t just Hostin who started glitching out in Granger’s presence. Get a load of what happened to Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren when Granger asked her about all the people who already paid off their student loans having to pay off others’ student loans if Dems and the Biden administration pull the trigger on student debt forgiveness:

Look at that. Did you see that? Warren just totally short-circuited.

Like ice cream in the hot sun. Warren and others like her know that they don’t have a moral or economic leg to stand on when it comes to this stuff (or to any stuff, really).

Liz really loves that talking point. That awful, awful talking point that, if anything, makes an even stronger case against student debt forgiveness.

And members of Congress making six figures who also made six figures as Harvard professors. Don’t forget about them!

Call on colleges to lower tuition and lower professors’ salaries? Elizabeth Warren would never. She knows where her bread is buttered. Won’t someone please think of the former wealthy professors turned wealthy senators?

You’d be hard-pressed to find one.

So they should definitely keep Elizabeth Warren as their Queen Messenger.

Warren should definitely keep talking.

***

