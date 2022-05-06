As we told you earlier, “The View” cohost Sunny Hostin got her brain broken by guest cohost — and black Republican “oxymoron” — Lindsey Granger.

But it wasn’t just Hostin who started glitching out in Granger’s presence. Get a load of what happened to Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren when Granger asked her about all the people who already paid off their student loans having to pay off others’ student loans if Dems and the Biden administration pull the trigger on student debt forgiveness:

Lindsey Granger on canceling student debt: What do you say to someone like me who worked two jobs for a decade to pay off all their student loans? Where do I sign up for reimbursement?" Warren refuses to answer and completely changes the subject. pic.twitter.com/YIJAOxfuW7 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 6, 2022

Look at that. Did you see that? Warren just totally short-circuited.

Again this is a party governed by the opinions of 30% of Twitter. They tweet out catchy slogans and then when questioned about it, they just melt. https://t.co/Url3WP4zNd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 6, 2022

Like ice cream in the hot sun. Warren and others like her know that they don’t have a moral or economic leg to stand on when it comes to this stuff (or to any stuff, really).

Sen. Elizabeth Warren tells Joy Reid about student debt relief: "In fact, 40 percent of the people who have student loan debt do not have a college diploma. Think about that." #TheReidOut #Reiders pic.twitter.com/zAD0eYClpO — Neo Jane (@NeoJane8) May 2, 2022

Liz really loves that talking point. That awful, awful talking point that, if anything, makes an even stronger case against student debt forgiveness.

Warren makes very clear there are no good answers to this question. Instead she points to the 40% of debt holders who never finished degrees – what a great argument for targeting relief instead of a massive bailout for doctors, lawyers, and members of Congress making 6-figures. https://t.co/rxR6Qi0aAw — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 6, 2022

And members of Congress making six figures who also made six figures as Harvard professors. Don’t forget about them!

Why doesn't Warren have her former employer reduce the insane tuition costs or have her former professor colleagues agree to lower their salaries???? I guess it is much better to have ordinary tax payers fund this plan. — D-Train (@DarrenTrain) May 6, 2022

Call on colleges to lower tuition and lower professors’ salaries? Elizabeth Warren would never. She knows where her bread is buttered. Won’t someone please think of the former wealthy professors turned wealthy senators?

Could democrats have a worse messenger on this? https://t.co/FvJdODcApR — Jeremy / anti-partisan (@Moderateleft) May 6, 2022

You’d be hard-pressed to find one.

So they should definitely keep Elizabeth Warren as their Queen Messenger.

She’s terrible and letting her be their spokesman is a massive own goal for supporters of debt cancelation. H/t @thefactualprep. https://t.co/vptxvjgM2q — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 6, 2022

Warren should definitely keep talking.

Please, Democrats, run Elizabeth Warren everywhere and have her represent the party. https://t.co/LnnPj3vLbv — Mitchell (@Mitchel13290681) May 6, 2022

