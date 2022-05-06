Journalist, writer, and producer Lindsey Granger has been a guest cohost on “The View” this week. And based on her job titles alone, you might think she’d fit right in over there.

But you’d be wrong. Because while she’s an accomplished young woman, she is also — gasp! — a Republican.

And that’s more than a tolerant progressive like Sunny Hostin can handle:

Racism on The View: Sunny Hostin claims a "black Republican" is "an oxymoron."

"I don't understand either of you," she huffed at guest co-host Lindsey Granger. "I don't under black Republicans and I don't understand Latino Republicans." pic.twitter.com/JJa6N9ff3m — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 6, 2022

The View’s Sunny Hostin: A "black Republican is an oxymoron… I don't understand black Republicans and I don't understand Latino Republicans."

pic.twitter.com/9ladc0M6U1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 6, 2022

Sunny Hostin on The View: "I feel like that's an oxymoron, a black Republican…and I don't understand Latino Republicans." pic.twitter.com/FqqDNZv54c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 6, 2022

Quick note, if we may: If Sunny Hostin wants to understand Latino Republicans, she shouldn’t be talking to a liberal Democrat like Ana Navarro.

But back to Hostin vs. Granger. Holy racism, Batman.

“Why are blacks and Hispanics shifting to the GOP?” TOTAL. MYSTERY. https://t.co/7xVpKLVD0p — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 6, 2022

Translation: “How dare you think for yourself!!!!” — Marty Mac / Master Detasseler (@Twerkathon4000) May 6, 2022

Black Republicans do exist, and they’re not an oxymoron. Latino Republicans exist, too, for that matter, and they’re not oxymorons. Asian Republicans and Native American Republicans and LGBTQ+ Republicans exist and none of them are oxymorons.

Sunny Hostin, however … well, she’s just a moron. A big one.

“The View” is indeed racist.

Credit to Granger who stood her ground in the face of the race-betrayal trope, as opposed to Navarro who meekly deflected with a seal-clap line https://t.co/FiKiwH0C2m — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) May 6, 2022

Yeah, Ana Navarro only further cemented her insufferableness here. She could learn a lot from someone like Lindsey Granger, who, unlike her, isn’t content to just sit there and give bigotry a pass.

Sunny Hostin: "Are you a Republican?" Lindsey Granger: "Yes" Sunny: "I feel like that’s an oxymoron, a black Republican." Granger: "Why? You’re catholic, but aren't pro-life." pic.twitter.com/aQsbP2M1hk — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 6, 2022

Good for Granger for coming ready to play hardball. Hostin (and Navarro) didn’t have a prayer.

