Journalist, writer, and producer Lindsey Granger has been a guest cohost on “The View” this week. And based on her job titles alone, you might think she’d fit right in over there.

But you’d be wrong. Because while she’s an accomplished young woman, she is also — gasp! — a Republican.

And that’s more than a tolerant progressive like Sunny Hostin can handle:

Trending

Quick note, if we may: If Sunny Hostin wants to understand Latino Republicans, she shouldn’t be talking to a liberal Democrat like Ana Navarro.

But back to Hostin vs. Granger. Holy racism, Batman.

Black Republicans do exist, and they’re not an oxymoron. Latino Republicans exist, too, for that matter, and they’re not oxymorons. Asian Republicans and Native American Republicans and LGBTQ+ Republicans exist and none of them are oxymorons.

Sunny Hostin, however … well, she’s just a moron. A big one.

“The View” is indeed racist.

Yeah, Ana Navarro only further cemented her insufferableness here. She could learn a lot from someone like Lindsey Granger, who, unlike her, isn’t content to just sit there and give bigotry a pass.

Good for Granger for coming ready to play hardball. Hostin (and Navarro) didn’t have a prayer.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionAna Navarroblackblack RepublicanCatholicconservativeDonald TrumpLindsey GrangeroxymoronPro-lifeSunny HostinThe View

Recommended Twitchy Video